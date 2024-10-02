General Hospital spoilers: Lucas explodes on Carly after Sam’s death?

In what continues to be a season of blasts from the past on General Hospital, Lucas is heading back to Port Charles, and this time he’ll be portrayed by Van Hansis. With Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) officially back in town and Lulu (Alexa Havins) set to awaken after years of being in a coma, Lucas’ return signals a true resurgence of the Spencer clan.

With that being said, we have to make note of the timing of Lucas’ return. With Lulu on the cusp of getting her liver transplant, it’s entirely possible that Lucas will be on hand to perform the surgery for his cousin. However, given Kelly Monaco is also slated to exit the role of Sam this fall, with rumors swirling that her Sam is being killed off the General Hospital canvas, it looks like Lucas is back in time to grieve the death of his biological sister.

As viewers know, Sam has had no luck convincing Carly (Laura Wright ) to stop lying and being Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) alibi in the murder of John Cates (Adam J. Harrington). Although Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is currently innocent and sitting in prison for the crime, Carly remains adamant that she and Sonny rekindled their romance the night John was murdered. Sam knows Carly is lying, but there’s not much more she can do to sway the Metro Court owner to tell the truth.

Kelly Monaco, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

So it’s looking like Sam will have to go down a more dangerous route to prove her mom’s innocence. It wasn’t that long ago when she mentioned to Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) her plan to dive into the water where Alexis tossed the gun she found in Kristina’s (Kate Mansi) purse the night of the homicide (of course, it wasn’t the gun used in the murder, but police have no way of knowing that until they have it). Dante mentioned the risk of jumping into such choppy water, but Sam was insistent that her expert diving skills would allow her to prevail.

While we can’t confirm Sam will be wrong and she’ll die trying to find the gun in the water, let’s say that turns out to be the case. A lot of people in town will be crushed by her demise and a few of them may be livid with Carly and Sonny. These angry few could rationalize that Sam put herself in a deadly situation to save her mom from a life in prison, and Sam wouldn’t have had to do that if Carly had told the truth and Sonny confessed to committing murder. Could Lucas hop on the anti-Carly/Sonny train?

Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

Lucas no doubt loves his adoptive sister Carly, and their bond has probably strengthened in the wake of Bobbie’s (Jacklyn Zeman) death. However, if he feels Carly’s lie cost him his other sister, it’s easy to see him becoming furious. He may lash out at his sister for always compromising herself for Sonny and his criminal world, and expecting the other people in her life to be okay with them just being collateral damage. Lucas may swear to be done with Carly, but in Spencer fashion, they could make up at some point down the road.

This is all a running theory we have at this point. If Sam were to die in a diving accident, Lucas may not be the only one upset with Carly and Sonny. In fact, Molly (Kristen Vaganos) may go on a one-woman quest of revenge to take them both down.

