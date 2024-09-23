General Hospital spoilers: Sam and Martin work to prove Carly is covering for Sonny?

Even when General Hospital’s Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) are at odds, their commitment to protecting one another is still strong.

Over the years, they’ve allowed their loyalty to one another to hurt several loved ones, and it has led them to some pretty toxic situations. For example, General Hospital fans may recall the time when Sonny shot Michael’s (Chad Duell) biological father A.J. (Sean Kanan), and Carly helped protect Sonny in covering it all up, only for it all to blow up in Sonny and Carly’s faces.

Now in a moment that seems a little bit like deja vu, Carly finds herself helping Sonny cover up the fact that he murdered John Cates (Adam J. Harrington), only this time, it was Michael who prompted his mother to lie and provide his adoptive father with an alibi. Although Carly allowing people to believe she and Sonny slept together (meaning he couldn’t murder John) has helped to throw some suspicion off the kingpin, their lie has pushed police to look into Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) as their prime suspect in the homicide case.

Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Alexis had a motive to kill John thanks to Kristina (Kate Mansi), and thanks to Ric (Rick Hearst), authorities know she mysteriously tossed a gun on the night of John’s death. Plus, because Kristina drove Alexis’ car to the Quartermaine’s the night of the murder, Alexis’ car was at the scene of the crime. Things aren't looking great for Alexis. While Michael is determined to find someone other than Sonny or Alexis to take the fall for the crime, and Sonny hired Martin (Michael E. Knight) to represent Alexis hoping the lawyer is brilliant enough to save her, neither move guarantees a get-out-of-jail-free card.

For Sam’s part (Kelly Monaco), she’s determined to help her mom by finding the gun Alexis tossed into the water. As we previously mentioned, finding the gun and proving it wasn’t the murder weapon is sure to free Alexis from custody. However, looking at General Hospital preview information for the week of September 23, it appears that Sam will pay Carly a visit, and we don’t think it will be to patch their fractured relationship, which hasn’t recovered since Jason’s (Steve Burton) return.

We can imagine a scenario where Sam confronts Carly over her providing Sonny with an alibi. Sam may correctly guess that there’s no way Carly would backslide with Sonny given all that happened with Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Carly’s strong connection to Jason. The Metro Court owner is likely to double down with her lie, infuriating Sam.

Then there’s Martin. In the following preview, he tells Alexis that her best shot at getting out of her current predicament is to prove that Sonny killed John.

Again, the best way to put Sonny back on the police radar is to go after his alibi Carly. Now if Sam doesn’t get Carly to crack, we doubt that Martin will. Martin’s best shot at getting through to Carly is stressing the penalties for perjury and interfering in a murder investigation, which could land her in prison away from her children and grandchildren. Since she already knows what she’s doing is illegal, we’re not sure if Martin would be relaying new information.

With all that being said, we have to bring up Sam’s likely limited time left in Port Charles. With Sam portrayer, Monaco, exiting the soap this fall, and rumors swirling that Sam is being killed off the soap, we’re starting to think Sam’s mission to dive into choppy waters to recover the gun Alexis got rid of may bring about her death. If we’re right, the amount of guilt Carly, Sonny and Michael may come to feel for allowing things with Alexis to even get this far may become unbearable for the trio. They may blame themselves for Sam feeling compelled to do what she felt necessary to clear her mother of a crime people know Sonny committed.