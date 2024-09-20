General Hospital spoilers: week of September 23-27

There's plenty of drama to look forward to in Port Charles in the days ahead as summer turns to fall. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 23-27.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 23, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 23:

"Carly and Brennan have a loaded encounter. Portia is on edge. Terry defends her decision. Elizabeth voices her doubts. Curtis counsels TJ."

Tuesday, September 24

"Carly and Sonny strategize. Alexis confides in her new lawyer. Chase and Dante butt heads. TJ opens up to Stella. Diane runs interference."

Wednesday, September 25

"Sam visits Carly. Sonny and Kristina have a heart-to-heart. Jordan confides in Isaiah. Molly meets with Martin. Ulrich makes a high-stakes offer."

Thursday, September 26

"The walls close in on Jason and Anna. Tracy and Stella reconnect. Drew interrupts Michael and Willow. Ned receives shocking intel. Lucky gets devastating news."

Friday, September 27

"Holly makes a bold move. Tracy gloats. Lucy gives Natalia a history lesson. Carly meets with Brennan. Robert and Diane go out on the town."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of September 16, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 16: "Kristina confronts Molly. Alexis and Sam put their heads together. Ava makes an introduction. Danny has news for Elizabeth. Tracy and Sasha clash."

Tuesday, September 17: "Sam develops a new theory. Sonny challenges Molly. Alexis makes a big sacrifice. Nina shares her feelings with Sasha. Drew takes action."

Wednesday, September 18: "Alexis is in for a shock. Trina and Portia catch up. Ric delivers bad news. Sonny makes a hire. Molly encounters Dex."

Thursday, September 19: "Anna and Jason embark on a mission. Lucky is desperate to escape. Elizabeth and Ric have a heart-to-heart. Gio offers an apology. Dante makes Isaiah’s acquaintance."

Friday, September 20: "Anna and Jason are in great danger. Robert interrogates Brennan. Ned vents to Lois. Willow is uneasy. Curtis weighs a big decision."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.