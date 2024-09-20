The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of September 23-27

It's officially fall in Genoa City and there's plenty to look forward to on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at all of the tantalizing and thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 23-27.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 23 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 23

"Adam loses his cool, Victoria works to protect Billy, and Audra encourages Sally to play dirty."

Tuesday, September 24

"Sharon is haunted by her dreams, Heather and Daniel plan a fresh start, and Nick takes matters into his own hands."

Wednesday, September 25

"Nick and Mariah devise a plan to help Sharon, Sharon is triggered to explore her dark side, and Phyllis takes control."

Thursday, September 26

"Sharon’s quest for revenge takes a dangerous turn."

Friday, September 27

"The Young and the Restless celebrates Sharon Case’s 30th anniversary, as the character of Sharon looks back at her memorable moments."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 16 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 16: "Nick and Mariah learn troubling news, Victoria makes a decision about her future with Cole, and Daniel vows to protect Lucy."

Tuesday, September 17: "Sharon clears the air with Daniel, Phyllis plots her next move, and Billy stands his ground with Chelsea."

Wednesday, September 18: "Victor keeps a secret from Nikki, Claire confides in Cole, and Victoria faces a moral dilemma."

Thursday, September 19: "Phyllis strategizes with Billy, Devon and Nate give Lily unsolicited advice, and Sharon covers her tracks."

Friday, September 20: "Victor loses patience with Victoria’s need to help Billy, Nick seeks counsel to help Sharon, Adam and Chelsea fear their mistakes will hurt Connor, and Mariah catches Sharon in a lie."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.