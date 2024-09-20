The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of September 23-27: Taylor's secret

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) shared a special moment last week when they agreed to work on their friendship to help inspire their daughters to end their feud, but Taylor has a secret and it's the real reason she's back in town. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for September 23-27.

We've been wondering for weeks why Taylor returned to Los Angeles and now we know: she's dying. Taylor confided her secret to Li (Naomi Matsuda) on September 20, leaving her stunned. It sounds like she's battling heart failure and that's why she's in LA.

Taylor isn't the only one who wants to bring the family together. Bill (Don Diamont) had a taste of family thanks to Poppy and Luna, and now he wants Katie (Heather Tom) back in his life. But can they overcome their pasts to find a way forward?

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 23, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 23

"Taylor visits a connection to reveal a secret."

Tuesday, September 24

"Steffy senses her mom has a secret, but Taylor shuts her down. Ridge confesses to Brooke that he made a promise to Steffy about Taylor."

Wednesday, September 25

"Bill reaches out to Katie to talk about their future."

Thursday, September 26

"Steffy and Hope try to get the better of each other regarding Ridge, Brooke and Taylor. Will attempts to make sense of the divide between his parents."

Friday, September 27

"Jökull Júliusson (J.J.) collaborates with Brooke’s Bedroom Line photoshoot and performs his hit song, Way Down We Go. At the photo shoot, Steffy gets irritated when Finn and Hope share their love for J.J. and his band, Kaleo, and Dr. Bridget Forrester returns to town for the performance. Taylor hurts as she watches Brooke and Ridge’s interaction on the lifestream of the shoot."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 16 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 16

"Hope is stunned by Steffy’s shocking news. Katie creates a scenario for Bill and Will to work out their differences."

Tuesday, September 17

"Steffy issues Hope a challenging ultimatum. Brooke demands respect from Taylor."

Wednesday, September 18

"Taylor greets Eric for the first time since returning to Los Angeles. Brooke makes a confession to Finn."

Thursday, September 19

"Ridge and Taylor reminisce about their past."

Friday, September 20

"Captain Deuce Stevens has a run-in with April during an office visit with Finn."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.