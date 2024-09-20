The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 20, 2024: Taylor's shocking news

Taylor and Brooke work on their friendship while Li learns a shocking secret in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 20, 2024.

We end the week in Malibu as Taylor (Rebecca Budig) wraps up a phone call as Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) arrives. Taylor admits she wanted to tell her the real reason she returned to LA. She wanted to be close to her family. Brooke asks if there’s a chance they can be friends.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) discuss business and Carter’s bright outlook on the numbers. They both express how happy they are to have Taylor in town.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) escorts Captain Deuce (Tom Arnold) into his office. He asks if Steffy ever found her passport. He says Finn is a lucky man to be her husband. But he’s there for his lab results and he wants to make sure everything is ok. Finn says everything looks good so far, but he’s waiting on one set of results. When Finn gets a call that he has to handle, he leaves Deuce by himself. Nurse April (Jamison Belushi) walks in with his results and Deuce wants to know if he’s ok.

Steffy is so happy to see Taylor around all the time. She knows Ridge is happy having her there, too.

Taylor considers the word "friend" and Brooke says that enough time has passed that she thinks it’s possible. Taylor says she needs to rein in Hope because the issues in their past are bigger than when it just used to be the two of them. Now they have to worry about Steffy and Hope, and what Hope is doing impacts Steffy’s family and she needs to stop.

Ridge tells Steffy that she should spend as much time as she wants with Taylor. Steffy doesn’t want her mother to leave again. Taylor is the center of their lives and Steffy wants Ridge to convince her to stay in LA.

Deuce says he needs to have his results. April teases him about pilots needing nerves of steel. He starts panicking about his cholesterol, but she says she has to hand the results directly to Finn. Finn finally gets back and Li (Naomi Matsuda) is with him. Deuce can’t believe there are two Dr. Finnegans.

Brooke knows they’re both protective parents and she knows that what happened with Hope was wrong. Taylor says Hope has a number of great qualities but what happened was wrong. Brooke says that’s why she wants to be friends with Taylor, in hopes of helping their daughters get over their issues. Brooke assures her that she’s told Hope that Finn is off-limits, and she admits that she should have followed her own advice years ago. Taylor wants Brooke to keep advising Hope because she seems like she’s been lost and confused lately, and it’s turning into an "obsession." Brooke balks at the word obsession, but Taylor points out that this is bigger than a little crush.

Deuce tells Finn that he’s flipping out over his results. Li looks over her own file as Finn reads Deuce’s file. He’s in the clear, and that includes his cholesterol.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Ridge knows that Steffy has a special bond with her mother. Steffy says she loves having her around but she’s made it clear to her mother that she wishes she’d stay in Los Angeles. Ridge is surprised that Steffy asked her to stay. Steffy hates asking her mother to make the sacrifice for her but she needs her. She begs Ridge to talk to Taylor.

Brooke thinks she got through to Hope but Taylor says she needs to keep reinforcing it. Brooke asks if Taylor can ask Steffy to stop her power trip, which only antagonizes Hope. Taylor reminds Brooke that Steffy gave Hope a second chance. She says that they have the same goals: for their children to be happy. Taylor agrees that they should work on being friends, for their sake and their daughters’ sakes. Brooke is thrilled.

Li asks who Deuce is after he leaves. Finn can’t believe how worried he’d been about his results, but he understands the issue of creating fears based on threats that may or may not exist. Li gets a text from Taylor asking her to come over.

Taylor says they’re both blessed to have their beautiful families, and Brooke agrees that it would be great to have peace in the family, including between their daughters. Taylor points out that life is too short for them to hold on to old issues.

Steffy calls her mother selfless, and that’s why they all love her so much. Steffy thinks Taylor could be the one to bring peace to their families. She really hopes Taylor stays there because she never wants to let her go. Ridge hugs her.

Taylor is glad to see Li when she arrives. Taylor wanted to talk to Li, doctor to doctor. She reveals she has heart failure and she’s dying.