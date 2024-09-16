The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 16, 2024: Steffy stuns Hope

Steffy delivers some huge news for Hope in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 16, 2024.

We start the week at Forrester Creations, where Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) says Hope for the Future is not performing. Hope (Annika Noelle) says Steffy gave her a chance to bring it up to par but Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) says it's not moving at all. Hope asks if they're killing her line.

Liam (Scott Clifton) praises Will (Crew Morrow) for being a good brother and for being so protective of his mother. Deacon (Sean Kanan) walks up and greets Will. He jokes about being Liam's ex-father-in-law.

Bill (Don Diamont) and Katie (Heather Tom) are thrilled to have Will back in town, which also means Bill gets to see more of Katie, which he’s happy about. He asks if she’s happy? She says that at this moment she is very happy.

Deacon says he and Bill go way back, but their history isn't exactly pleasant. Liam makes another joke. Deacon knows they're all going through a lot and Liam knows Deacon is dealing with the aftermath of what Luna did, too. Will, glad their father isn't another one of Luna's victims, wonders what set Luna off..

Bill is happy that Katie is happy. She knows he's been through a lot and says it's good to have people to lean on. He has an idea; he wants her to text Will to come over so they can have family time.

Hope thinks they have all been waiting for this. Ridge says it's not personal but Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) says it is, that the line is Hope's identity. Finn (Tanner Novlan) thinks he should leave but Steffy tells him to stay. Steffy tells her father it's her decision because he invited Brooke to the executive team. She goes on to say she's not ending Hope's line. Hope is shocked.

There are pictures of Tom and Hollis hanging on the wall at Il Giardino. Deacon offers them dessert but they ask for coffees to go. Will gets a text asking him to go to Bill's house. Liam jokes about Will scratching his car again. Deaon asks if Bill knows how great he has it with Katie, think he should never let her go. Liam and Will seem to agree.

Katie says Will is on his way, but she thinks they need to get something straight before he arrives. She knows he wants a closer relationship with his son, but Bill needs to pull back a little bit. Bill jokes that he's like his mother.

Don Diamont in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Hope is stunned about Steffy's news. Steffy says the numbers aren't great, but it's a business and they have to do what's best for the company. In the past Hope’s line has performed well for young women. Carter agrees with Steffy's assessment. She wants them to keep going, so Hope thanks her and promises she and her team won't let her down.

Bill doesn't want to seem too eager. Katie reminds him it's not a job interview, he just has to build the relationship. She loves how much he wants to bond with him. Bill wants to make up for lost time as a family. She says to be his charming self, and he's glad he has her to make him a better man. Bill decides to let Will do all the talking. Will walks in, a bit uncertain as he asks why they wanted to see him.

Brooke, Ridge and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) meet after the meeting and Brook expresses her relief that things went well. Taylor was surprised they didn't know of her decision in advance. Taylor says Steffy will always make the right decision because she's business savvy. Brooke is happy with the decision and asks Ridge if he agrees.

Hope passes along the good news to Zende on the phone. Steffy walks in so Hope ends the call. Steffy tells her Finn had to leave so she wanted to talk. Hope knows they have been stuck but she's working hard. Steffy knows the line has potential and she wants them to keep going. Hope admits the whole team has been anxious with Thomas leaving and what happened with Luna, but she appreciates that Steffy gave her a chance. Steffy says she’d never make it personal… but Hope has to do what she says.

Bill asks Will how he's doing. It's awkward, in a good way. Katie says they were talking about Will, with Bill thinking they should have some family time. Will asks if they're getting back together? Bill says no, and Katie agrees. Katie says Bill asked her if she's happy and she said yes, and that they have so many happy memories there. Bill wants to create more happy memories there. Katie says they need a Spencer family hug, which makes them all laugh.

Brooke asks Ridge why he seemed to be taking such a hard line with her. He points out that Hope for the Future is in a freefall, and Brook says it seemed like he would have supported Steffy if she'd decided not to support the line. Taylor tries to intervene but Ridge remains silent.

Hope wants to know what the condition is, thinking it's higher profits and performance. Steffy wants one more thing: "do not turn into Brooke Logan." She wants to be respected and if she thinks Hope is making a move on her husband then the line is done. "Do not cross the line with my husband ever again."