The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 11, 2024: Liam's apology

Liam apologizes to Finn while Taylor makes plans in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 11, 2024.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) gives Taylor (Rebecca Budig) a hug for helping with the kids. Taylor wants to spend as much time with her as possible.

Hope (Annika Noelle) shows Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) some accessories that don’t work for Hope for the Future but might work really well for Brooke’s Bedroom. Hope knows that Steffy will be gunning for her in the future.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) is at work when Liam (Scott Clifton) comes in. Finn asks if Kelly is ok, and Liam says she’s glad to have her mom back. Liam is there to talk to him face-to-face.

Bill (Don Diamont) is on the phone when Will (Crew Morrow) arrives with Katie (Heather Tom). Bill gets off the phone and says he thought nothing would make him happier than getting a deal done, but he’s thrilled to see them. Katie says it’s business as usual, but they’re both worried about him. He knows they’re talking about Poppy and Luna, and he insists that he has to look after his family.

Finn knows Liam only comes by when it’s about Steffy, and Liam admits that the last time he was there he was really hard on Finn. But he’s just really grateful that Finn saved her life.

Steffy is thrilled that her mother wants to stay in Los Angeles. Taylor loves helping people but she knows she’s missing out with her own family. She doesn’t know where she fits into their lives because she’s always gone, but Steffy insists that Taylor fits right in the middle and she needs her mother.

Brooke reminds Hope that Steffy is home safe with her family and that’s all that matters. Hope knows that once she’s back at work, she’ll be in the crosshairs. Brooke tells her to focus on her line and forget about Steffy…and Finn.

Bill tells Katie and Will that he should have known about Luna’s red flags. Katie reminds him that no one did, even her own mother. Will wonders if Poppy was aware of things and he thinks Bill needs to be more careful. Bill asks if Will and Katie have been talking, but Will insists that this is all him and he had the best with Katie in his life…until he ruined it.

Liam knows he’s not married to Steffy but they have a child together, and when she’s in trouble he feels like he has to step up. Finn says that’s his job, and Liam agrees. Finn wishes he’d put the pieces together sooner. Liam says he owes him for what he did, and he really wants Finn to know how grateful he is, and that he really means it.

Taylor says she hopes to stay there for a while, and Steffy says they all need her there with them. Taylor says she’s there to support Steffy, who thinks she has gotten through the worst. She asks Steffy if that includes her marriage, knowing that Hope is turning into her mother. Steffy tells her mother that she doesn’t need to worry because what Brooke did to her won’t happen with Hope.

Brooke tells Hope to stop thinking about Finn. Hope insists that Finn is a good man, and he’s a hero. She says she won’t go after him and she respects him too much to do that, but Brooke says that even when she says that it doesn’t mean she won’t end up following her heart. And that’s the problem.

Bill agrees that he "blew it" with Katie. She is a very special person. Will asks why he can’t experience being with her again. Bill tells her that he loves her. Katie could have turned her back on him but she looked out for him. She’s his guardian angel.

Tanner Novlan in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Liam says that he was wrong for saying it was good for Steffy to leave town, and ultimately Finn made the right decision. Finn says that protecting his wife and kids is his purpose, and when he falls short he tries to make it up to her to be the loyal man she deserves. Liam listens in with a thoughtful expression.

Brooke sees Taylor in the hall and asks her to come in. Both women are glad that Steffy is back and that things like this bring you closer to the people you love. Brooke is happy that Steffy is ok, and as parents, it’s hard being worried about their kids.

Hope walks into the office to see Steffy. She says it’s good to have her back. Steffy says that if she’s there to butter her up, it’s fine. But Steffy needs to see Hope for the Future performing better.

Katie tells Bill it’s sweet of him to call her his guardian angel. Bill says no one has ever done that for him, and she gets after him when he needs it. He told her not to worry about Poppy, and she never stopped. She reminds him that he can’t beat himself up over it, and he means it when he says she’s special. Will tells his father not to forget it. Bill promises that he won’t.

Taylor is beyond grateful that Steffy is safe. Brooke knows it must have been hard for Finn to see his wife in a cage. Taylor says it’s hard with all of the things trying to pull Steffy and Finn apart. Brooke insists that she cares about Steffy, but Taylor says nothing would have happened if Hope hadn’t done what she did. Taylor tells Brooke to tell her daughter to stay away from Finn.

Hope tells Steffy that she meant what she said at the party. Steffy says she’s ok, and so is her marriage. Hope knows they have been at odds their entire lives, but after what Steffy went through she was hoping they could put everything aside and start over. Steffy admits she thought about giving up but she kept thinking about Finn and how he loves her. Steffy tells her she was wrong to kiss her husband. She challenges Hope to prove what she’s saying by staying out of her marriage and away from Finn, or she’ll regret it.