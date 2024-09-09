The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 9, 2024: Poppy meets with Steffy

Poppy meets with Steffy and the Forresters in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 9, 2024.

We begin this week in Malibu, where Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are reading a book to the kids. The kids are worried about their mother because Finn took her to the hospital to be checked out. They get a visit from Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig), who are there to make sure she's ok. "Thanks to my hero," she says, looking at Finn.

Hope (Annika Noelle) tells Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) she can't believe Luna was behind the murders. Brooke is glad that Finn arrived when he did, otherwise Steffy wouldn't have made it.

Will (Crew Morrow) can't believe what happened with Luna and Poppy. Katie (Heather Tom) agrees it's a good thing he's home and she's scared to think about what could have happened to Bill.

Liam (Scott Clifton) tells Bill (Don Diamont) he doesn't know what to say. Bill agrees it's a lot to process. Liam presses him to know how he's doing, really. He's been through so much and he can't just brush off what happened. Bill tells him he's ready to move on, but Liam knows that Bill must have feelings about Luna and Poppy. Bill says the last time he opened up his feelings, he was manipulated by a psychotic murderer. He loved being a father to Luna but he doesn't want to open himself up to that again.

Katie can't believe Luna was behind it all. Will says she was a conniving killer who tricked them all and thankfully Bill is ok. Will wants to talk to her about her feelings for Bill and how she feels.

Ridge agrees Finn is a superhero. Taylor says Finn amazes her for taking such good care of his family. The kids rush to hug their parents while Ridge and Taylor look on proudly.

Bill says he might have been more careful if only he hadn't been so happy having a daughter. He would have picked up on it. Liam says the only person who knew something was wrong was Katie, who was wrong about Poppy but she was right about her instinct that Bill was in danger. Liam reminds his father that Katie will always be there for him.

Katie isn't sure what to say about her feelings for Bill. Will says he doesn't need his parents to be together; he's grown up and knows how Bill treated her. Katie says she's forgiven him for what he did and she knows he's changed. Will asks if she's ready to take him back in her life.

Brooke agrees that Finn is a hero. Hope says it underscores how incredible he is, and Brooke is quick to say he's a good husband. Brooke wants to know if Hope's feelings for Finn are coming back.

Heather Tom in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy misses the kids after they left on a playdate. Taylor is so relieved to have Steffy back and assures Steffy it's ok if she's having trouble processing her feelings. Steffy says she thought there was a moment she might not come back there. There's a knock at the door. It's Li (Naomi Matsuda) and Poppy (Romy Park). Poppy introduces herself to Taylor before turning to Steffy and expressing how grateful she is that she's safe. Steffy is moved by Poppy's outpouring of grief and sadness for what Luna has done.

Liam wants to know where Bill stands with Poppy now that Luna is in jail, and he wonders if there's a chance for Bill to reconnect with Katie. Bill admits he doesn't know what the future holds.

Katie tells Will she'll always care about Bill but she doesn't know about their future. Will is surprised she'd take him back after all he's done to her. He asks if Bill hit rock bottom, but Katie says he's in a good place to make changes. Will presses her, asking if she wants a life with him.

Brooke reminds Hope she promised she'd bottle up her feelings for Finn. Hope assures her that she has a handle on her feelings. She says she feels terrible about everything that happened, but Brooke wants to know if she's sorry for kissing Finn.

Steffy asks Ridge how RJ is doing. Ridge says he's heartbroken. Poppy says she never thought her daughter could be responsible for such a heinous thing. Li comforts her sister as Taylor agrees that Luna is very troubled. Taylor says her feelings are understandable but she shouldn't feel guilty. Hopefully Luna gets the help she needs, Taylor says. Poppy hopes Luna will get help and that she can get her daughter back. Ridge hopes so, too. Finn says he's still struggling with what his cousin did but his focus is on the kids. Steffy says she loves him and rushes into his arms.

Bill is alone when there's a knock on the door. It's Poppy, who enters slowly. She says she doesn't know where they stand.

Will knows Bill never stopped loving her. Katie wonders if he's playing matchmaker, but Will insists he just wants the best for his mother. She's so happy to have him home and loves how thoughtful he is. She says the desire to care for family comes from his father.

Hope tells her mother that she feels awful about kissing Finn and she put him in a terrible position. Brooke wants to know if Hope can keep her feelings to herself. She promises that she can keep her feelings in line so Brooke and Steffy have nothing to worry about.

Steffy and Finn cuddle on the couch. She says that when she was losing hope she called for him. Finn is so sorry for what happened with Hope. He should have listened to her and he will never hurt her again. She is so happy that when she needs him, he's always there. He's truly her hero. After everything they have been through, nothing can tear them apart. "Our love is forever," she says.