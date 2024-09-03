The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 3, 2024: Finn gets answers about Luna

RJ starts asking questions about Luna while Finn reveals shocking information to Li in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 3, 2024.

We begin today at the hospital, where Finn (Tanner Novlan) tells Li (Naomi Matsuda) that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is missing and never made it to the wellness spa. He tells his mother that Luna (Lisa Yamada) is acting strangely and he thinks Luna has something to do with it. His gut is telling him that there’s a connection between Luna and Steffy’s disappearance.

Steffy tells Luna that she’s insane. Luna says that she wishes Steffy didn’t see her kissing Bill (Don Diamont) but that’s why they’re where they are.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) shows up at Bill’s house. He wants to know what’s going on with Luna. She’s never at work and she’s never at the beach house. Bill says she has a lot going on, but RJ thinks there’s more to it. RJ thinks if anyone knows what’s going on with her, it would be Bill. Bill understands that RJ would be concerned about Luna. RJ thinks it’s odd that Luna stopped reaching out to him at all. He doesn’t think Luna has been acting like herself, and Bill agrees with him. Bill reveals that it was shocking to get the results from the second paternity test, and now she’s "very confused." RJ asks if that’s why she has been spending so much time with him, and Bill says he’s trying to help but it’s "complicated."

Li tells Finn that Luna has been through enough and he shouldn’t turn on her. Finn says Li doesn’t know everything. When he tells Li that Luna kissed Bill, Li can’t help but be repulsed.

Steffy says that Luna knew all along that she wasn’t Bill’s daughter. That’s why she had to get Tom and Hollis out of the way. She tells Steffy that the second paternity test messed up her plans, but she figures that if she’s patient she can keep her place in Bill’s life.

RJ wants to understand why it’s complicated for Bill to help Luna. He says she’s in an emotional "tailspin" and he’s offered some professional help. Bill wonders if Luna just needs some good news like her mother being cleared. RJ asks if Bill could see that happening. Bill doesn’t think Luna would ever turn her back on her mother, and that he and RJ need to support her. When RJ says that Luna has given him "a big kiss-off" since moving into the Spencer Estate, he thinks Bill is concerned for her too.

Li can’t believe Luna kissed Bill. Finn knows that she was probably trying to cope, but he can’t dismiss that Luna was there and that’s the last place Steffy was seen. While it sounds crazy, the person who has the biggest motive and the most to protect is Luna.

Steffy hasn’t eaten or had water since this ordeal began, knowing that Luna drugged her once. Steffy tries to reason with Luna, asking if she can really frame Poppy for everything and send her to jail. She understands why Luna feels like she has to hold onto Bill, to have the kind of stable life she never had as a child. Steffy tells her that she’s not the kind of person to hurt people. If Luna lets her out, she’ll tell the police and Bill that Luna is an innocent girl who got lost. Luna seems to be listening to Steffy’s pleas.

Don Diamont in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Li doesn’t think that "sweet little Luna" could have killed two men. She doesn’t see the connection to Steffy. Finn reveals that Steffy’s phone was at Bill’s which points to something being wrong. Finn wonders if there’s something going on with the apartment, but Li says that the apartment still has lots of their possessions there, despite what Luna told Bill about it being empty. Finn decides to go see Steffy’s parents and RJ. Li knows that he’ll find his wife.

Steffy begs Luna to give her kids their mom back. She promises to help Luna if she lets her go. Luna seems to be considering it.

At Forrester Creations, RJ is looking at photos when Finn walks in and says that he’s looking for Steffy, but right now he needs information about Luna. RJ says that it feels like he doesn’t know Luna anymore. Finn says none of them may know who she really is. He asks RJ to think back to the night Tom died and whether he was with Luna.

Steffy wants Luna to unlock the door and let her go, and they’ll deal with the repercussions together. She and Finn won’t abandon her. Luna seems to consider it, but then she says it’s not happening. She thinks Steffy is using her just like her mother did. She leaves, and Steffy collapses in tears.

Finn wants to know about the night Tom died. RJ says that Luna was with him, it was the night Bill said he was going to adopt her. But they didn’t leave together. RJ tries to think back and he remembers that Luna had an appointment and left. He asks Finn why he’s asking him, and Finn says that Tom and Hollis died and Poppy is in jail. He tells RJ that Steffy never checked into her retreat, and he thinks Luna is the link. And right now Luna is the only person who can lead him to Steffy.

Steffy continues to struggle against the cage, calling for Finn.

Luna walks into the office at Forrester Creations and Finn is there. She’s caught off guard and asks what he’s doing there. "Waiting for you," he says.