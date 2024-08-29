The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 29, 2024: Poppy begs for help

Luna snitches on Poppy while Poppy begs Bill to believe she’s innocent in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 29, 2024.

We begin today at the hospital, where Li (Naomi Matsuda) agrees that it’s a good idea for Finn (Tanner Novlan) to check in with Luna. He feels bad he hasn’t been there more, especially with everything going on. Li knows it’s hard for him after Steffy left, but she suggests that he shouldn’t get into any of that with Luna because she has enough on her plate.

Meanwhile, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) continues to scream for help from her cage.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is frustrated that Steffy wasn’t there for the big Milan phone call. She needed time away from Finn, not from work. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) offers her help, which Ridge appreciates, but he’s still concerned about his daughter.

Poppy (Romy Park) has another visitor. It’s Bill (Don Diamont).

Chief Baker (Dan Baker) can’t believe that Luna (Lisa Yamada) is there to incriminate Poppy. Luna says she’s been trying to cover things up for her mother but she can’t keep the secret anymore. "My mom did it. My mom killed those two men."

Ridge gets a drink as Brooke assures him that Steffy would get in touch when she’s ready. She deserves a few days off of work. Ridge agrees, but he doesn’t like not knowing where she is.

Finn agrees to stop by her apartment after work and give her a big hug. Li thinks she’ll like that a lot.

Steffy is close to losing her mind in the cage.

Poppy can’t believe Bill is there to see her. She swears she’s innocent, but he doesn’t look so sure.

Baker tells Luna that this is a serious accusation, and he wants to be sure she understands what she’s saying. Luna says she’s sure of it because Poppy told her she did it.

Ridge says that none of this would have happened if not for Hope kissing Finn. They were friends, and now Finn is in trouble as a result. Brooke says that Steffy will be back and reunited with Finn before you know it.

Li reminds Finn that Luna doesn’t live in her old apartment anymore. If he wants to see her, he should go to the Spencer Estate. Finn hasn’t heard from Steffy and he doesn’t understand why he hasn’t heard from her.

Steffy searches the cage, looking for a weak spot. She isn’t finding one.

Poppy wants to know if Bill believes her. Bill doesn’t know what to believe. The evidence is "damning," he says, even though he doesn’t think she’s capable of murder. She asks about the second (and third) paternity test. He asks how the first test came back positive. Poppy genuinely thought Luna was his daughter, but even though she isn’t his daughter, she still loves him.

Chief Baker reminds Luna that she defended her mother when she was arrested. Luna asks if she’s in trouble for lying. She was upset about it all, but Poppy killed Tom to protect her new life with Bill, and then she killed Hollis because he found out. He asks her to write a statement, but he isn’t sure it can be anonymous. He promises he’ll ask about it. She says she had to speak up and tell the truth about her mother.

Poppy asks Bill to keep watching over Luna. She knows she loves Bill so much and respects him a lot. Bill thinks back to the two times she kissed him. He tells Poppy that Luna knows he will be there "as a father figure" but he tells Poppy that it has been a "difficult transition" for her. He vows not to abandon her. When their time is up, Poppy tells him that she loves him and that she’s innocent, and she hopes he believes her.

Brooke reminds Ridge that Steffy has run off to get some alone time before. Ridge knows she’s right. Brooke says she’ll be back soon and then she will be back with Finn again.

Poppy has another visitor. It’s Finn. She’s so happy to see him. Poppy asks how he’s doing, but he’s more concerned about her. He’s been worried about her. Poppy says she’s ok, but she’s worried about Luna.

Steffy is dozing off in her cage. She hears someone in the hallway and starts screaming again. It’s Luna, though, who breezes in with a green drink in her hand. She tells Luna that everyone in the building is gone and she might not have time to get rid of the "unnecessary things" in the apartment since she lives at Bill’s now. Steffy wants to know what she’s going to do with her.

Brooke feels terrible that Steffy’s departure upsets Ridge so much. She thinks she’s fine, though, and working on her issues so she can come home. She understands why Ridge is so upset, though, and assures him that she can take care of herself.

Finn asks if Poppy knows how the backpack got into her apartment. Poppy says she doesn’t know how this all happened. She’s being set up. Someone planted the backpack in the apartment. She wonders if there are clues in the apartment, with clues as to who might have done it. She begs Finn to go to her apartment to see if he can find some clues that can exonerate her.

Luna asks Steffy if she has any suggestions as to what she should do with her. She tells Steffy that she’s not going to get caught because she already told Chief Baker that Poppy did it. Luna is proud that she’s covered all of her bases with everything, including Steffy. It’s not personal, because she always looked up to Steffy, but Steffy saw her kiss Bill and that’s why she has to be silenced.