The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of August 26-30: Luna kidnaps Steffy

After spending all of this time thinking that Poppy was the killer, Luna left jaws on the floor as it was revealed that she's the one who killed Tom and Hollis. How do we know? Well, she has Steffy locked in a cage, for one. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for August 26-30.

If you thought last week was crazy, wait until this week!

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 26, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 26

"Bill tries to make sense of the chaos around him. Steffy awakens to realize her life is in danger."

Tuesday, August 27

"Cornered, a killer makes a chilling revelation."

Wednesday, August 28

"Frantic and worried, Finn turns to Li for advice. Desperate and trapped, Steffy makes a play to free herself."

Thursday, August 29

"Bill visits Poppy in jail and drops the bomb that he’s not Luna’s father. Deputy Detective Baker gets an unexpected offer of evidence."

Friday, August 30

"Starved and weak, Steffy begs for Finn to find her. Finn gets a clue when he visits the Spencer Estate."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 19 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 19

"Bill is blindsided and shocked by Luna’s kiss; Li is swept with emotion by Poppy’s pleas; Dr. Taylor Hayes returns to Los Angeles."

Tuesday, August 20

"Taylor visits Ridge, stating her peace about Brooke Logan; Steffy’s world turns upside down when she learns of Hope’s ultimate betrayal."

Wednesday, August 21

"Steffy makes a hard decision regarding her marriage before confronting Hope."

Thursday, August 22

"The Forrester/Logan tensions rise when Taylor walks in as Brooke reveals Hope’s kiss to Ridge."

Friday, August 23

"Katie gets the pleasure of having been right about Poppy all along. Steffy witnesses something she wishes she hadn’t."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.