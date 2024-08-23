General Hospital spoilers: week of August 26-30

It's the end of the month in Port Charles, but even though summer is ending it doesn't mean the drama is. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 26-30.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 26, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 26

"Tracy is shaken. Laura embarks on a mission. Anna enlists Robert’s help. Jason hears Brennan out. Brook Lynn has an emotional talk with Chase."

Tuesday, August 27

"Elizabeth and Carly are dumbstruck. Laura delivers dire news. Molly confides in Dex. Ric visits Alexis. Tracy lashes out."

Wednesday, August 28

"Laura makes a big decision. Anna makes her case to Brennan. Sonny’s suspicions are confirmed. Ava is alarmed. Kristina contacts Jason."

Thursday, August 29

"Kristina is devastated. Sonny makes a stunning offer. Drew gets a shocking call. Dante opens up to Olivia. Portia and Curtis discuss the future."

Friday, August 30

"Carly puts pressure on Sonny. Alexis faces off with John. Anna is persuasive. Michael worries about Willow. Ava is frightened."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of August 19, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 19: "Laura is in for a shock. Dante gets alarming news. Jason confronts Anna. John goads Sonny. Alexis springs to action."

Tuesday, August 20: "Sonny makes a promise to Kristina. Kevin and Laura strategize. John loses his cool. Dante opens up to Sam. Nina and Ava have an honest talk."

Wednesday, August 21: "Trina challenges Ava. Alexis tries to keep the peace. Molly makes a shocking discovery. Sonny shares a theory with Jason. Anna issues a warning."

Thursday, August 22: "Molly receives much-needed support. Sonny makes an offer to Ava. Josslyn and Trina try to resolve their differences. Kristina goes too far. Maxie questions Natalia."

Friday, August 23: "Laura and Elizbeth commiserate. Dante confides in Chase. Lois is rattled. Molly makes a vow. Sam is taken aback."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.