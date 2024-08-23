The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of August 26-30

It's the last week of August in Genoa City and the calendar is about to turn another page. That also means there's a lot coming up on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at all of the tantalizing and thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 26-30.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 26 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 26

"Jack offers Kyle an olive branch, Nick gives Phyllis unsolicited advice, and Daniel receives disturbing news."

Tuesday, August 27

"Sharon and Nick experience déjà vu’, Sally demands the truth from Adam, and Traci opens up to Alan."

Wednesday, August 28

"Jack and Diane worry about Victor’s influence over Kyle, Chelsea seeks forgiveness from Billy, and Adam is forced to come clean with Sally."

Thursday, August 29

"Victor uses Jack and Kyle’s rift to his advantage, Cameron encourages Sharon to visit her dark side, and Nikki gives Lily a history lesson."

Friday, August 30

"Nick confides in Phyllis about Sharon, Daniel and Heather give Lucy some tough love, and Claire confronts Summer."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.