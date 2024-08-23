The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of August 26-30
See what's coming up this week in Genoa City.
It's the last week of August in Genoa City and the calendar is about to turn another page. That also means there's a lot coming up on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at all of the tantalizing and thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 26-30.
Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 26 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, August 26
"Jack offers Kyle an olive branch, Nick gives Phyllis unsolicited advice, and Daniel receives disturbing news."
Tuesday, August 27
"Sharon and Nick experience déjà vu’, Sally demands the truth from Adam, and Traci opens up to Alan."
Wednesday, August 28
"Jack and Diane worry about Victor’s influence over Kyle, Chelsea seeks forgiveness from Billy, and Adam is forced to come clean with Sally."
Thursday, August 29
"Victor uses Jack and Kyle’s rift to his advantage, Cameron encourages Sharon to visit her dark side, and Nikki gives Lily a history lesson."
Friday, August 30
"Nick confides in Phyllis about Sharon, Daniel and Heather give Lucy some tough love, and Claire confronts Summer."
If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 19 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, August 19: "Victor receives damaging information about an adversary, Adam and Chelsea cover their tracks, and Summer gives Audra an ultimatum."
Tuesday, August 20: "Victor backs Billy into a corner, Audra and Kyle calls a truce, and Nikki offers words of wisdom to Lily."
Wednesday, August 21: "Jack plots to destroy Victor’s alliance with Kyle, and Nikki receives inside information from Lily."
Thursday, August 22: "Diane tries to repair her relationship with Kyle, Sally pushes Adam to come clean, and Billy makes a tough decision."
Friday, August 23: "Chelsea makes a shocking confession, Adam stands his ground, and Cameron plays games with Sharon."
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
