Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of August 26-30

It's the end of the month in Salem. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 26-30.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of August 26, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 26

"Kristen shares her suspicions about Abigail with Chad. Brady holds back the truth from Jada. Fiona comforts Xander. Tate gets grilled by Holly about Sophia’s moves on him."

Tuesday, August 27

"Tate opens up to Brady about his recent whereabouts. Marlena and John worry about Brady. Xander puts the pressure on Jada. EJ thinks Kristen is hiding a secret."

Wednesday, August 28

"Brady confesses his crime to Jada. Holly and Tate realize their actions have consequences. Justin overhears something from Fiona. Sarah hears Xander’s two cents."

Thursday, August 29

"Gabi plans to take Stefan for everything he is worth. Ava confronts Kristen. Chad keeps Thomas in the dark about Abigail. Connie manipulates Melinda."

Friday, August 30

"Connie warns Ava not to badmouth her. Melinda learns the truth about Connie. Gabi presents EJ with an intriguing proposition. Jada brings Everett’s ashes to Stephanie."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of August 19, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 19

"With Jack by her side, Jennifer anxiously waits to see her daughter. Gabi excoriates Ava and Stefan. Melinda confronts Connie. Abigail struggles to cope with the truth regarding her identity."

Tuesday, August 20

"Leo and Hattie continue to miscommunicate. Justin presents Alex with the papers annulling his marriage to Theresa. Johnny and Chanel discuss their future. Abe and Johnny search for a star-crossed couple."

Wednesday, August 21

"Brady worries he may have committed a crime. Johnny and Abe ask Chanel and Alex to audition for Body & Soul. Jada closes in on a suspect in the hit and run. Sarah has Xander and Maggie by her side as she try to stay positive."

Thursday, August 22

"Stefan makes an impassioned plea to Gabi. EJ introduces himself to Abigail. Chad opens up to Julie about his latest complications in life. Connie wants to eliminate Melinda."

Friday, August 23

"Sophia makes a play for Tate. Xander confronts Jada about Sarah’s case. Chad’s pumped when Abigail remembers something. Brady and Fiona has reason to commiserate."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.