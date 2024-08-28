The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 28, 2024: "Poor Luna"

Luna meets with her mother, and the police, in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 28, 2024.

We begin today at the apartment, where a groggy Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wakes up to find that she’s still locked in a cage. She hears a noise outside and starts screaming, but it’s Luna (Lisa Yamada), who reminds her that no one is in the building. She teases Steffy by talking about how she slept so well at the Spencer Estate. Steffy begs to be released because of her kids, and when Luna says that she’s their cousin it only makes Steffy more upset.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) tells Li (Naomi Matsuda) that he wishes he knew where Steffy was. He knows he messed up, but Li says it was Hope who messed up. Either way, he knows he needs to take responsibility.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) tells Katie (Heather Tom) that she can’t believe that Katie is apologizing to her for thinking she was the murderer. Deacon (Sean Kanan) arrives with food and a nasty bruise on his arm from unpacking supplies. He misses Hollis and he can’t believe that Poppy killed him. Sheila is worried about Finn having to deal with his aunt being arrested, and Deacon is glad Luna has Bill to take care of her. Katie says that’s not quite true.

Finn says that even though he doesn’t agree with her leaving, he has to respect Steffy’s wishes.

Poppy (Romy Park) is placed in the visiting room. Luna walks in and Poppy is thrilled to see her, but Luna just gives her mother a look.

Deacon can’t believe that Bill isn’t Luna’s father and that Poppy killed Tom and Hollis to keep everything quiet. He’s furious. Sheila feels terrible for Luna and what she’s going through. Deacon knows that Li isn’t the warmest person in the world but Sheila knows that Finn can bring light to Luna in these dark times.

Li says he’ll get through this thing with Steffy. Finn asks how Li is doing with Poppy. Li calls her a "bum" and says it’s fine because that’s her life, but Poppy was selfish because she has a child. She knows her sister, though, and she’s not a killer. Finn points out that they found evidence of the murder in the apartment. Finn wonders who would have killed Tom and Hollis if Poppy didn’t.

Luna asks how Poppy is doing. Poppy is terrified of being in jail. She doesn’t belong there, but she tells Luna not to worry about her. The truth will come out and she will be able to leave. Poppy needs to know that Luna will be ok, too. Luna says she’s scared. "Thank God you have Bill," Poppy says. Luna hangs her head and reveals that they did another paternity test and he’s not her father. Poppy is shocked.

Finn tells his mother he’d love to see Poppy go free, but that means they need to find the murderer. Li says that whoever killed Tom and Hollis knew what they were doing. Poppy isn’t calculated, she’s the type to pack up and run. She wishes she knew who did this, because the real killer is still out there, and who knows who the next victim will be.

Naomi Matsuda in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy screams for help, but no one can hear her. She's losing hope.

Katie says that she always questioned Poppy and her intentions. But she knows Bill always adored his relationship with Luna. Even Sheila knows that Bill was a different man with a daughter. Deacon says that Luna has a huge burden to carry now that she’s going through all of this. Katie feels terrible for her.

Poppy doesn’t understand how Bill isn’t her father. Luna thinks that Katie got in Bill’s head about the test. Poppy wonders if the new test was giving a false positive, but Luna says they took two. Poppy feels terrible for Luna. She can’t even hug her daughter. Luna says that it was horrible watching them arrest her, and they’ve never been separated for so long. Luna knows that she’ll be freed. And in the meantime, she still has Bill.

Poppy admits that she’d been worried about how Bill would react to a negative test, but he said he would care for her regardless. Luna says he has been there for her. Poppy is convinced that when she gets out, the three of them will be making memories soon enough. That’s what gives her strength. They run out of time; as Poppy is led away, she tells Luna to be careful and makes her daughter promise to never leave Bill’s side. Luna promises it.

Sheila asks if Luna will still be part of Bill’s life despite the paternity test results. Katie says they have a bond. Deacon can’t stop thinking about Tom and Hollis and how they’re gone. Sheila reveals that she had pictures of them framed for him, and he’s touched by the gesture.

Luna meets with Chief Baker. He thinks she’s there to say her mother is innocent but Luna says that she has evidence that proves her mother is guilty of killing Tom and Hollis.

Li asks if Finn has talked to Luna. He feels bad that he hasn’t reached out. He promises his mother that he will check in with her. He vows to swing by her apartment and make sure she’s all right.

Steffy struggles in the cage. She’s desperate to get out. She looks at her wedding ring and begs Finn to come find her. "Finn, where are you? I need you!" she sobs.