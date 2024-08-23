The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 23, 2024: Luna unmasked

Steffy confronts Luna in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 23, 2024.

We begin today at the Spencer Estate, where Luna (Lisa Yamada) tells Bill (Don Diamont) how special he is. They have no idea Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is listening in and sees them kiss. She’s stunned.

At Forrester Creations, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that it was a surprise to see Taylor in the office and Ridge says that Taylor is coming back to LA. "The timing was bad," Brooke says, and Ridge says she had every right to be upset. He wants to know that Hope knows that she messed up after all she’s done to risk the families getting along. "At least Steffy and Finn are ok," Ridge says. "And so are we," Brooke agrees. RJ (Joshua Hoffman) runs in and says that Bill isn’t Luna’s father after all.

Ridge asks about the paternity test, and RJ says someone must have altered the results. Katie (Heather Tom) walks in and says that she’s glad they’re all there. Katie didn’t know about it. RJ tells her that Luna isn’t Bill’s daughter.

Bill tells Luna that she can’t kiss him like that. Steffy listens as Luna says she’s never met a man like him before and no one has ever been so kind like he is. As she’s talking, she realizes that Steffy is listening to them. Bill says he knows she’s going through a lot of turmoil right now, and that’s why he offered to get her help. He promises to be there for her, like a father would be. She says she needs to leave to take care of some work stuff, and he vows to see her when she gets back. Steffy, who had been hiding, sneaks out the door. But she leaves her phone behind.

Ridge and Brooke are shocked that Bill hasn’t told Katie. RJ says that only Bill and Luna knew about it. Ridge thinks that Poppy was making a play for the money, but RJ is worried about Luna falling apart.

Bill greets Li (Naomi Matsuda), who came over after he called her. Li is perplexed when Bill tells him that Luna isn’t his daughter. They took two tests, and both came up negative. He wants her to explain the results. He asks her if she manipulated the results of the original test.

Luna hurries home to her apartment, upset that Steffy saw her kiss Bill. Steffy walks in behind her and says she knows what she’s up to.

Brooke says that Poppy was more dangerous than they ever realized. Katie agrees, noting that Hollis was killed when he got in the way. Brooke thinks Katie could have been a victim. They all feel bad for Bill and Luna. RJ says that Luna really loves Bill and she’s so upset that he isn’t her father.

Li insists that she didn’t tamper with the results, and she offers to take a polygraph test to prove it. He believes her, but he says someone must have rigged the test. He asks if Poppy could have rigged the test. Li says her sister is a gold digger, but she isn’t a murderer. She thinks someone set Poppy up.

Steffy says she heard about Poppy, and Luna says that she and Bill took a paternity test and he’s not her father. Steffy gets down to business and says that she saw Luna kissing Bill. She gets that Luna is upset but she needs to know that this is wrong. Luna pours some iced tea for them both and says that she’s mortified that Steffy saw her kiss Bill. Steffy asks if she’s trying to justify the behavior but Luna denies it. She wonders if she’s transferring her feelings, but Steffy doesn’t buy it. Steffy asks Luna about her mother and RJ. She doesn’t understand how Luna could do these things. "Who are you, Luna?" she asks.

Ridge says RJ has every reason to be concerned about Luna. RJ is so worried about her. Katie says that none of this is her fault and she doesn’t blame her a bit for being upset. RJ says that Luna said she was going to stay at Bill’s house because they’re both dealing with the same thing.

Bill wonders who would set up Poppy. What would there be to gain?

Luna knows that it must have been shocking for Steffy to see her kissing Bill. She says they both lost so much so that’s why she kissed him. Steffy reminds her that Bill was dating her mother, and when Luna says her mother might be responsible for everything, Steffy asks if she thinks her mother is guilty. Luna backpedals, saying that the evidence seems to point that way.

Steffy wonders where the old Luna is. She’d been living with RJ at the beach house, and now she’s living at the Spencer Estate. Steffy notes that Tom claimed to be her father, and now he’s dead. Luna says her mother would do anything to preserve the life they have with Bill. Suddenly, everything is starting to make sense for Steffy. She sees that Luna will do anything to get what she wants. She’ll kill for the money and power. Steffy realizes with horror that Luna killed Tom and Hollis, but there’s nothing she can do because everything gets blurry and she falls to the floor. She looks up to see Luna standing over her.