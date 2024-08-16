The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 16, 2024: Luna's shocking kiss

The results of the paternity test are revealed and Taylor returns to LA in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 16, 2024.

We begin today with Hope (Annika Noelle) telling Finn (Tanner Novlan) that she never should have kissed him. He says she made a mistake and he has to tell Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). She begs him not to do it.

Steffy is at home when she hears honking. She looks outside to find her mother, Taylor (Rebecca Budig), arriving straight from the airport.

Poppy (Romy Park) is led into the interview room to find Li (Naomi Matsuda) waiting for her.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) asks Bill (Don Diamont) what the results say. He pauses.

Li couldn’t resist seeing her sister in jail. Poppy insists that she’s not a killer. She asks if Li has talked to Luna because she’s very worried about her.

Bill reveals that there’s only one stripe. "You’re not my dad?" Luna asks. He hugs her.

Taylor wanted to surprise Steffy. Steffy is so happy to see her mother.

Hope knows she messed up and she feels terrible about it. Finn insists that he’s happily married. He knows he shouldn’t have spent time helping Hope with her migraines and their parents, but Steffy warned him and he didn’t listen. She knows she was the one who made the mistake, and that’s why she’s hoping they can just move on and forget anything happened.

Luna can’t believe the results. Bill reminds her that he made a vow to her. He knows she’s had a very difficult life and now her mother is in jail. Luna has never met anyone like Bill before. It means so much to her. She asks about Poppy, and he asks what she thinks. Especially now that the test was tampered with. "Was this all part of your mother’s plan?"

Li reminds Poppy that she’s admitted to using drugs. Poppy swears she didn’t alter the paternity test. Li doesn’t look so sure.

Taylor has been spending time with Thomas and Douglas as they adapt to life in Paris. She’s happy being able to spend time with her other grandchildren. Taylor asks how things are going at work with Brooke back. Steffy says that Brooke’s Bedroom profits can keep Hope for the Future afloat. But she doesn't trust Brooke, and she really doesn’t trust Hope.

Finn tells Hope that he won’t keep secrets from his wife. He shows her his ring and says it means something. Hope reminds him that there’s already tension between their families but Finn says Steffy deserves the truth.

Poppy points out that she couldn’t even kill spiders as a child. Li calls her a "softie" but Poppy says it would be nice if Li believed her. Li grabs her sister’s hands and says she does. She tells her not to worry about Luna because she’ll be ok. Poppy is glad Luna has Bill because he’ll take care of their daughter.

Bill wonders if Tom was Luna’s father. He’s sorry because Tom would have adored her if he got to know her. Luna wonders if Poppy killed Tom to keep the secret from coming out. Luna says things were so great. Bill says it’s time to grieve because he saw a bright future for their family. He never wants her to feel alone, because it’s a loss for both of them.

Steffy apologizes for constantly venting about Hope to her mother. Taylor says that’s what moms are for. Steffy knows Hope is a bad influence on Finn, and Taylor wonders if she’s turning into her mother. Steffy has warned Finn about her, and Taylor reminds her that Finn loves her so much. Steffy is grateful her mother is there.

Finn wants to know why Hope did it. Hope says it was the champagne and music. Finn doesn’t care if she did it to get under Steffy’s skin. He says she won’t change his mind, and he’s going to tell Steffy. Hope sinks down into a chair and realizes how much she messed up.

Hope gets back to the design office with Finn’s words ringing in her ears. Her lip trembles as she thinks about what’s going to happen.

Taylor says Finn is a loving, loyal husband and she has nothing to worry about. Steffy says she has to worry about Hope, and she’s glad Taylor is there to have her back. They share a hug. Taylor goes to freshen up and Finn gets home. He greets Steffy and says they need to talk. "It’s about Hope," he says.

Bill tells Luna that he’s not going anywhere, and he’ll be there for anything she needs. Luna will always remember his kindness and love. She sits down and talks about how they were always moving, and her mom was always dropping her off with a babysitter. She had no friends, no stability. She hates thinking about Poppy that way but she can’t help it. This life with Bill has been so different than what she had growing up. Bill feels terrible. She was so proud of getting her internship at Forrester Creations because she could break free from her childhood. She put on a brave smile and acted like things were fine but it wasn’t, not until Bill came along. He’s given her the closest thing she’s ever had to a stable life. He’s not her father, she says, but he’s a compassionate, strong, beautiful man. She leans forward and hugs him, but then she plants a kiss on him and smiles. Bill looks stunned.