The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 12, 2024: Poppy's arrest

Katie and Poppy have a confrontation in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 12, 2024.

We begin this week at the Spencer Estate, where Katie (Heather Tom) is trying to convince Bill (Don Diamont) that Poppy is dangerous. Poppy was listening, and when Luna (Lisa Yamada) walks in they know that Poppy was listening. Katie says she knows what Poppy did, and she has evidence.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are kissing in the office when Brooke suggests that they go to the gym. She thinks she needs to start working out now that she’s the public face of Brooke’s Bedroom again. RJ (Joshua Hoffman) walks in with the pizza and they know something is wrong. Brooke asks if it’s about Luna, but he says it’s about Poppy.

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Will (Crew Morrow) meet for lunch at Il Giardino. Liam gives his younger brother a hard time for not making time for him. Liam says he heard about Will walking in on Bill and Poppy in bed. Liam says it sounds "uncomfortable" and Will agrees. Will didn’t think he would meet Poppy like that. Liam says their father is happy, but Will has his doubts.

Brooke and Ridge want to know what’s going on, and he starts to explain but he doesn’t know if Luna wants him to talk about it. He eventually says she found Tom Starr’s backpack in their old apartment, and it was full of letters from Tom to Poppy claiming that he’s Luna’s biological father. "Katie has a theory about it," RJ says.

Poppy tells Katie that she needs to leave. Katie accuses Poppy of killing Tom Starr and that’s why she’s there, to warn Bill that he’s living with a murderer. Luna tries to intervene and Katie apologizes to her, but Katie feels like she needs to warn Bill about living with a murderer.

Liam asks Will about his doubts about Poppy and Luna. Will feels like they moved into his father’s house too quickly. Liam says they get a sister out of the deal so that’s good, but Will has concerns. He can’t figure out why Poppy ended up waiting 20 years to tell Bill that Luna was his daughter. Will is concerned that Bill is acting differently because of Poppy and Luna.

RJ says that the backpack is the smoking gun, and Ridge asks if it’s pointing at Poppy. RJ doesn’t want to spread misinformation, but he keeps trying to find a link. Brooke points out that Li wanted to discredit Poppy’s assertion that Luna was Bill's daughter.

Bill tells Katie to back off, but Katie says the facts speak for themselves. She points out that the men died of the same drug, and the backpack was full of letters to her about Luna. She says she talked to Sheila about the backpack and there was a connection between them. When Poppy hears Katie talking about the letters, she asks Luna how Katie knows. Luna reveals that she told RJ, and then Katie jumps in and reveals that Poppy was with Tom the night he died. Bill looks at Poppy with confusion and concern.

RJ doesn’t agree with all of Katie’s claims but he can’t ignore them, either. He knows Poppy and doesn’t think she’d kill two people, especially if one was claiming to be Luna’s father. That would be awful for Luna. Ridge agrees.

Heather Tom in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Liam admits he also wondered why Poppy waited so long. He doesn’t know Poppy much, but he knows Luna. He hasn’t spent a lot of time with either one of them, but he knows Bill cares about them a lot. Liam can see that Will doesn’t agree.

Bill wants to know why Poppy didn’t tell her about seeing Tom. He has people who can deal with these things. Katie says that they need to do another paternity test to prove that Luna is really his daughter. There’s a knock at the door and it’s Chief Baker (Dan Martin). Katie called him because of the evidence she has. Chief Baker says that they have a search warrant and they found the backpack in Poppy and Luna’s apartment. Bill doesn’t look happy.

Will asks if Bill is in love with Poppy. He also wants to know if Bill is over his mom. Liam assures him that Bill will never be over Katie because they have a son. Liam tells him that their father is very shrewd and he knows how to read people, especially Poppy and Luna. Will isn’t so sure.

Ridge thinks Sheila has a hand in this, but Brooke trusts her sister even though it sounds irrational. Ridge asks if Katie said what she was going to do with the information.

Chief Baker pulls out a bag of drugs from Tom’s backpack. They’re in the same tin that Poppy keeps her special mints in. He says Poppy had a motive and was there right before Tom died. Luna can’t believe what’s happening. She asks her mother if Bill really is her father. Poppy says she didn’t do anything wrong. She looks at Bill, who tells Chief Baker to do what he has to do, but he hopes it’s not true. Luna looks on as Poppy is arrested. Poppy looks stunned as she’s handcuffed and led away. Bill sees that Luna is upset and he puts his hand on her shoulder, but he’s looking at Katie as he tries to figure out what just happened.