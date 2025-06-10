The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Poppy turns to Bill for help?

Poppy needs help getting Luna under control on The Bold and the Beautiful, but she’s not going to be able to do it by herself. Will she turn to Bill for help?

Once upon a time in the not too distant B&B past, Poppy (Romy Park) and Bill (Don Diamont) were going to have their happily ever after. 20 years after a “magical” night at a music festival, they found each other again and fell fast and furiously into a steamy love affair. For a brief moment, it looked like they were going to be a happy family until things fell apart thanks to Luna (Lisa Yamada).

Now, Luna is out of control and Poppy has been put on notice that she needs to do something to keep her from harming Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). But what can Poppy do to control a daughter who tried to frame her for murder?

We think Poppy might turn to Bill for help. He’s the reason Luna is a free woman, after all, and he has the power to pull the strings again to put the young double murderer right back into prison where she belongs.

The problem, of course, is that things between Bill and Poppy have been tense since their relationship imploded. While the fall of their relationship came about as a result of Luna’s manipulation — she was the one who tampered with the paternity test and framed her mother for murder — they were never able to rekindle the magic they shared.

Bill couldn’t look past all the lies, or the fact that Poppy had shared many “magical moments” with lots of people, which, ultimately, led to Tom Starr’s untimely death. Now we know that Poppy knew Finn could have been Luna’s father all along but never said anything, and that doesn’t help matters between Bill and Poppy, either.

Nevertheless, things may be tense between Poppy and Bill, but Poppy needs to stop Luna from hurting Steffy. Poppy knows that Luna has strong feelings for Bill — or, she had strong feelings for him before he rejected her — and Poppy might turn to him as the best possible resource to help stop her daughter once and for all.

