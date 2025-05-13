The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill 'fixes' Luna problem to help Liam?

Once Bill learns what’s happening with Liam on The Bold and the Beautiful, we think he’s going to feel differently about Luna having carte blanche to move freely about town.

It just might be time for Bill (Don Diamont) to do some course correction when it comes to Luna (Lisa Yamada). It’s only a matter of time before Bill learns that Liam (Scott Clifton) is dying, and from there he’s going to see how important Hope (Annika Noelle), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) are to his son right now.

After running into Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) at Il Giardino and seeing how upset Liam is about Luna’s freedom, and after finding out that Luna paid Finn and Steffy a visit even though she’s not welcome at their home, we think Bill will put an end to her taste of freedom. The great experiment is over. It’s time. Luna needs to be back in jail.

Though he was the one who obtained her pardon, Bill might be the only person who can put her back in jail, or severely restrict her movement. Knowing that Luna is causing so much strife for Liam and the people he cares about will be reason enough to restrict her freedom; the last thing Liam needs to be doing is to worry about Luna’s antics while he’s in a fight for his life.

Bill knows how much Liam loves his daughters, and he also knows that Liam won’t be able to deal with the idea that Luna is out there and could show up to Steffy’s house uninvited. Even if Bill thinks she’s not a risk, if Liam thinks she’s a problem (and he does) then Bill will have no choice but to do something to keep her from interfering with their lives.

The problem, of course, is that getting Luna back in prison is no small task considering the lengths Bill went to get her out in the first place. And it’s not like she’s broken any laws since being out, which only complicates things. In fact, Bill’s only real option might be to convince Luna to leave town for a while.

Sheila won’t be happy about Luna leaving, but at this point Bill needs to make sure that Liam, Steffy, Finn and Hope are safe. He needs to put his family first, and like as not, Luna isn’t family.

