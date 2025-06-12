The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill's reckoning comes too late?

Bill (Don Diamont) admitted that he “might have mishandled things” in the June 12 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, but will he realize his huge mistake in time to prevent another senseless murder?

At this point, it’s all but certain that Luna (LIsa Yamada) is going to kill someone. The big question, of course, is who will Luna kill?

She’s gunning for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) but she could easily kill anyone: her dream beau, Will (Crew Morrow), or Will’s girlfriend Electra (Laneya Grace), her mother Poppy (Romy Park) or her grandmother, Li (Naomi Matsuda). She could stumble across Liam (Scott Clifton) while looking for Steffy and kill him by mistake, or Luna could even kill her own father, Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Bill isn’t willing to admit he’s made a mistake just yet, but he’s close. He told Li that he “might have mishandled things” with Luna. He was following his instincts and was hoping that with a clean slate, Luna would start a new life and prove to the world that she’s not the horrible person everyone thinks she is. Admittedly, Bill’s vast influence and resources have landed him in trouble because what he was hoping would happen hasn’t come to pass at all. He’s still hopeful, but things with Luna are looking more and more bleak with each passing day.

Now that Bill has his eyes open to what’s going on, will he have time to act before someone gets hurt? At this point, if Luna kills someone, the blood will be on Bill’s hands because he’s the one who vouched for her and secured her house arrest and subsequent full pardon. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has been very clear in saying that Bill is the reason Steffy is in danger. If Bill hadn’t secured that pardon, they wouldn’t be in this position in the first place.

Bill has a very small window where he can stop Luna from doing something stupid. The problem is that the only way Bill will act is if he can bring himself to admit that he made a mistake in the first place, which means he’s fighting a battle on two fronts: one against Luna, and one against himself. Only after he admits fault in all of this will he be able to make a move and possibly save a life before Luna strikes again.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.