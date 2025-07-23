The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Li teams up with Sheila?

It looks like Li took matters into her own hands on The Bold and the Beautiful, but she’s going to need help long-term to cover her tracks and make decisions. Will she turn to Sheila for support?

Sometimes the most unlikely person could be the best ally. We don’t know for sure, but it looks like Li (Naomi Matsuda) called an audible and stole Luna (Lisa Yamada) away from the hospital after her surgery, claiming she died in recovery, to give the troubled young double murderer a chance at another life.

Li knew Luna would be arrested and sent back to prison as soon as she recovered, so we think she made a decision to give Luna a true second chance. Yes, Bill (Don Diamont) got her out of jail on house arrest and managed a full pardon, but then he kicked her out and sent her spiraling.

So let’s assume that Luna is being hidden somewhere, being kept under sedation while she recovers. (We saw someone grabbing medical supplies, so it’s possible Li has someone helping to care for her.) But now Li has a problem. No one cares about Luna, and not having support will make her ultimate rehabilitation very challenging.

Enter Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Sheila cared about Luna. She’s also a former nurse, so she can help with medical treatment and Luna’s recovery. She’s also good at keeping secrets.

Li has no reason to trust Sheila whatsoever. Li’s whole life and career could be destroyed if anyone finds out that she took Luna from the hospital, lied about her whereabouts and kept her from going to jail. Li is counting on Sheila’s love for Luna; Sheila will be more focused on keeping Luna safe than getting Li in trouble.

The two women have been locked in hatred for each other for so long, but in a soapy twist, they may be the only two people who can keep this massive secret.