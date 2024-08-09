The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 9, 2024: Katie's smoking gun

Katie gives Bill a stark warning in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 9, 2024.

We pick up at Il Giardino, where RJ (Joshua Hoffman) goes over what Luna (Lisa Yamada) found in the apartment. Katie (Heather Tom) can't believe it. She wonders if Tom really was Luna's father. RJ says Luna didn't want him to say anything but he feels like she needs to know.

Poppy (Romy Park) returns to the apartment to clear things up with Luna.

Liam (Scott Clifton) is surprised at being back at the Spencer Estate so soon, but he needed Bill's (Don Diamont) signature. He teases his father for not being more enthusiastic about the $100 million deal, but Bill admits he's concerned about Poppy.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) gives Deacon a back rub. He's tense because business hasn't picked up. She tells him to give it time. He tells her about his conversation with Katie and how she's concerned about the new woman in Bill's life.

Liam wants to know what's changed since he saw him that morning. Bill says it's just a feeling he has, and he's not sure what it is but he knows something is upsetting Poppy.

Sheila asks if Katie is jealous about Poppy. Deacon says they're not the only ones trying to figure out what happened to Tom and Hollis. Sheila believes the answers are in Tom's backpack.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Luna wants to know how the backpack showed up. No one else has their keys. Poppy has no idea who put it there, but says she didn't.

Katie can't understand why Poppy would have Tom's backpack, but when RJ reveals that Poppy went to see Tom the night he died, she stares at him in horror.

Liam reminds Bill that Poppy has told him how happy she is. Liam thinks they talk about how happy they are all the time, so whatever is going on is probably nothing to do with him. Bill wants her to be able to confide in him, and he loves every minute of his new life. Liam says having a daughter has "softened" him in a very good way. Bill agrees, saying having Poppy and Luna has "enriched" his life and he knows his boys will feel the same way.

Sean Kanan in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Sheila says that Hollis was intent on showing her what was in the backpack. Deacon thinks Hollis was probably trying to figure out what really happened to Tom. Sheila feels terrible that she told him to throw it in the trash, and that is all on her.

Luna presses her mother for answers. Poppy insists she had nothing to do with the backpack. Luna knows that whoever put the backpack there is probably responsible for the deaths. Poppy makes Luna swear that she believes her, and eventually Luna agrees. Poppy is relieved, but Luna isn't sure.

Katie starts putting the pieces together. Poppy has a history with drugs and both men died of an overdose. RJ warns Katie that they need facts before they start accusing anyone. RJ leaves with his pizza, but not before warning Katie to be careful. After he's gone, Sheila and Deacon walk up and Sheila says she was the last one to see Hollis alive. Katie asks what Hollis said, and when Sheila reveals that Hollis wanted her to see Tom's backpack Katie is stunned. The pieces are all coming together.

Sheila asks why Katie is so interested in Tom's backpack. Katie says because two men are dead. Sheila and Deacon tell her Tom and Hollis didn't do drugs. Deacon is still torn up about losing his friends. Katie is sorry for his loss. Sheila asks if Katie knew them, and she says she doesn't. Sheila tells her that Tom's backpack is long gone. They have to get back to work, so Katie doesn't have a chance to say more about it. After they walk away, Katie calls Chief Baker and tells him she might have some evidence.

Bill tells Liam that Poppy can do no wrong. Liam teases his father about being head over heels, but he loves the easygoing Bill and is jealous that Poppy and Luna get to skip to this version of him. He and his brothers all want the best for Bill, which makes Bill very happy.

Luna says she's getting a weird feeling being in their apartment. Poppy says this place is their past and Bill and the Spencers are their future.

Katie arrives at Bill's house and he wants to talk to her about Poppy, but she interrupts and tells him he needs to listen to her because his "life could depend on it."

Deacon is finishing up some work in the office when Sheila walks in with dinner for him. It's her grandmother's recipe. He starts eating, but he starts choking because it's too spicy. She hands him some milk and he drinks it down. He tells her he's coming to terms with Tom and Hollis' deaths. She reminds him the investigation is ongoing and justice will be served. He says Katie is asking a lot of questions and everything leads back to Poppy.

Bill tells Katie he knows everything, but she insists he needs to listen. She tells him all of the things she knows about Poppy, but Bill knows these things already. She keeps going, trying to draw a connection between Poppy and Tom, telling him Hollis died because he knew too much and was a liability. Poppy walks in and hears Katie calling her a murderer and she doesn't like it.