The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 8, 2024: Katie's evidence

Katie asks questions about Poppy while Luna shows RJ what she found in her apartment in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 8, 2024.

Katie (Heather Tom), RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) greet Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). They’re all celebrating how well Brooke’s Bedroom performed.

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Bill (Don Diamont) talk about Will’s (Crew Morrow) return. Bill says Will walked in on him and Poppy (Romy Park) in the bedroom, and then Luna (Lisa Yamada) came home. Bill says that the whole thing was a horrible chain of events, culminating in Bill asking Will to hug Luna. He admits it wasn’t the best idea, but he knows Will will grow to love Poppy and Luna.

Luna doesn’t understand why the backpack is in their apartment, and she can’t believe Poppy never told her about Tom harassing her. Poppy says that Bill knows all of this and he understands, and she needs Luna to understand, too.

RJ says that Brooke is still trending, and Carter says they’re working on increasing production. Brooke asks if they missed anything with the deaths at Il Giardino. Katie gives her a look.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) is on the phone with a reporter, convincing them that they’ve been cleared in the investigation but the real question is what actually happened to his friends.

Liam asks where Will is, and when Bill says he’s with Katie he knows that there’s trouble brewing. Will wants Bill to be with Katie, not Poppy.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Poppy says that Tom gave her "lingering doubts" that he could really be Luna’s father, but she didn’t think it was true. Luna asks if she knew Tom was in Los Angeles, and Poppy says that Tom spilled water on them at Il Giardino and delivered a pizza to the house. Luna realizes that Tom performed the same night that he delivered pizza to the house, and Poppy says she took things into her own hands. Luna wants to know what that means.

Carter is on the phone with the police, and they report that there’s nothing more to the case. Katie says that they need to be careful because until they have answers they could be at risk.

Liam says that Will is resilient and he’ll come around. Bill says he’s enjoying his new life. Liam says that having a daughter has changed his father, and he’s happy to see his father happy. Bill credits Poppy.

Poppy says she told Tom to stop spreading lies. She wanted him to accept that Bill is Luna’s father, not Tom. Luna points out that this was all the same night Tom died, but Poppy says she was trying to protect her from the stress of knowing that Tom was out there. Poppy suspects that Tom put the backpack there, and she begs Luna to trust her mother. She hugs Luna, but Luna isn’t so convinced. Poppy is going over to Bill’s and Luna says she will be there later. She looks at the backpack.

Katie walks into Il Giardino and asks Deacon for information about the deaths.

Brooke thinks something is off with Katie. Carter offers to go check on her. RJ gets a text from Luna and says it’s urgent. Ridge asks about pizza and RJ says he’ll go pick it up later. Once Brooke and Ridge are alone, Brooke says she’s exactly where she’s supposed to be. They share a kiss.

Sean Kanan in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

At Il Giardino, Katie offers her condolences. Deacon says it has been rough for him. When she asks about Sheila, he gets defensive. But she quickly says she wants to know about Poppy Nozawa, which confuses Deacon.

Bill asks Poppy how things are going at the apartment. Meanwhile, RJ arrives at the apartment and sees that Luna has been crying. She doesn’t know how he can help. She doesn’t want to keep anything from him; in this case, she’s afraid that someone else might have done something. She explains that she found the backpack and shows him the letters from Tom to Poppy. RJ realizes who they’re from and asks if Poppy and Tom knew each other. "Tom insisted that he was my father," Luna tells him.

RJ doesn’t understand why Tom thought he was Luna’s father after the paternity test, but Luna says that Poppy waited to reveal the results to him. Luna is upset because she doesn’t know how the backpack got there, and Poppy admitted to her that she saw Tom the night he died. RJ can’t believe that Poppy could be involved in Tom’s death, but Luna reminds him of her mother's history with drug use. RJ can see how Poppy would have a motive thinking that she was protecting Luna. RJ is glad that Luna opened up to him and he assures her that things will be ok.

Poppy says that going back to the apartment reminds her how much she loves being with him, and she never wants to lose him. He says he’s committed to her and he will never let her go.

Deacon knows who Poppy is and says Bill was a fool for letting Katie get away. Katie says she has a feeling about her, telling Deacon that she waited for so long to tell Bill that Luna was his daughter. RJ arrives to pick up the pizza and sees Katie talking to Deacon about Poppy and Bill. When Deacon gets a call, RJ hurries over and tells her he might have some information but she has to keep it quiet. He explains that Luna showed him the backpack that belonged to Tom. He tells her about the letters. "Did Poppy kill Hollis and Tom?" Katie wonders.