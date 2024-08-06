The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 6, 2024: stranger unmasked

Brooke’s Bedroom goes viral in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 6, 2024.

We begin today with another look at the video for Brooke’s Bedroom. We can see everyone’s reaction back in the office and they love it…but is it a hit? Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are surrounded by the press in Monte Carlo and all of the reporters are excited. Ridge talks about this being a fresh start for the line. "There’s nothing like the magic of Brooke Logan," he says, kissing her.

Back in the office, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) calls Finn and says they’re waiting for news. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) reports that Brooke and Ridge did great. Katie (Heather Tom) praises Zende (Delon De Metz) and his work on the social media team. Hope (Annika Noelle) asks Steffy what she thinks, but Steffy doesn’t want to get ahead of themselves. The buzz needs to deliver results. Hope has no doubt that her mom and the line are about to be a very big hit.

Carter agrees that they need to be cautious, and hopefully, the orders will come in with all of the buzz. Hope doesn’t understand why Steffy isn’t cheerleading more for Brooke’s Bedroom. Steffy says they’ll have to wait and see.

Ridge gives Brooke a drink. She’s nervous about whether the relaunch will have an impact beyond the buzz. He’s sure it will, and he tells her that she represents so many things to her legions of fans. He kisses her and she giggles.

Carter praises Zende’s work on the video. Steffy asks what they’re talking about, and she joins in the praise. Zende believes in the reboot, as does Katie. Hope does too, pointing out that Brooke has always been popular with the buyers. Hope suggests that they look at Brooke’s track record for the company, but Steffy says that her success came when she was younger. Katie supports her sister while Carter says they need to see the numbers. Hope is confident in her mother’s ability, and she thinks everyone else should be too.

Brooke and Ridge are out and about when they run into some fans. They talk about how they already bought a few items and then they take a selfie.

Hope, Carter and Zende wait for orders to come in and Steffy says that she hopes the launch is successful, or it can really hurt Hope for the Future. Zende stands up for the line, noting how fashion is cyclical, but Steffy dismisses it. Katie interrupts with news, but judging by the look on her face it’s hard to tell if it’s good or bad news.

Marcel runs up to Brooke and Ridge and says that Brooke’s Bedroom is trending on social media, and everyone wants to buy items from the line. Brooke is thrilled that they’re a hit, but Ridge says she’s always a hit with him. Brooke hurries to a computer so she can check the results. Ridge says he’s going to call Steffy to get a report.

Delon De Metz in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Back in the office, the website crashed with all of the orders coming in. Steffy gets Ridge’s call and tells him that the website crashed and they’re working on it. Katie gives them a report and the sales are off the charts. Even Steffy is thrilled. There are more orders than inventory, but Ridge isn’t worried.

In Monaco, Ridge hugs Brooke and praises her work. She can’t believe what’s happening, but he can. They gaze lovingly into each other’s eyes. Later, they stroll along the mall and a woman approaches. She wants to thank Brooke for her empowering message.

The office is still bustling. Katie says the sales are still going strong, and they’re unlike anything she’s ever seen. They all praise Zende again, and Hope gives her mother props, too. She calls Brooke’s contributions "the stuff of legends" at Forrester Creations. Steffy doesn’t look so enthusiastic. Hope tells her that it’s ok to smile because it’s a victory for all of Forrester Creations. Steffy manages a smirk.

Brooke can’t believe that the re-launch worked so well. Ridge isn’t surprised at all, and he credits the power of Brooke Logan. She thanks him for believing in her, telling him how much his love and support mean to her. Ridge tells her that she’s the love of his life. "My Logan," he says. "My Ridge," she says.

Little do they know, someone is watching them from afar. It’s Taylor (Rebecca Budig), who is spying on Ridge and Brooke. She calls Steffy and tells her that she’s coming home. Steffy is thrilled at the news. Taylor continues to watch Ridge and Brooke from afar. "Mama’s coming home," she says.