The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of August 5-9: Katie warns Bill
Katie gives Bill a warning about Poppy.
Now that Will is home, Katie is very worried about Bill's safety with Poppy living in the house. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for August 5-9.
Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 5, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, August 5
"Ridge and Brooke make a big splash in Monte Carlo, digitally launching the new Brooke’s Bedroom line to a throng of press and fans."
Tuesday, August 6
"Steffy and Hope spiral, arguing while waiting for news of the new line’s success; Brooke and Ridge’s love is palpable as they hold center stage at a press conference; panic sets in when the Brooke’s Bedroom line website crashes."
Wednesday, August 7
"Ridge and Brooke share a loving moment as they revel in the success of what they created; Hope fantasizes about Finn as he demonstrates to Steffy that nothing and no one is stronger than their love for each other."
Thursday, August 8
"While asking difficult questions, Katie stumbles upon an extraordinary answer."
Friday, August 9
"Sheila, Deacon and Katie ponder the overdose deaths of Tom and Hollis; Katie finally finds what she’s been looking for."
You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 29, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, July 29
"Brooke presses Hope to stop her infatuation with Finn; Katie pushes the limits in pursuit of the truth about Poppy; Zende is celebrated for his success with the Brooke’s Bedroom line."
Tuesday, July 30
"Bill learns a secret that Poppy has been keeping; Hope gloats when she realizes Steffy misstep."
Wednesday, July 31
"Hilarity ensures between Steffy and Captain Deuce Stevens when she holds up the flight to Monte Carlo because she cannot find her passport."
Thursday, August 1
"Luna lashes at Katie for the accusation she’s making against Poppy; Steffy quickly shuts down Hope’s giddiness over her misfortune; Father and son have a less-than-happy reunion when Will Spencer returns to Los Angeles unannounced."
Friday, August 2
"Luna makes a shocking discovery in Poppy’s apartment; Finn finds himself in an awkward situation with Hope and Steffy; Ridge and Brooke share in the glow of their undying love and the beautiful sites of Monte Carlo."
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.