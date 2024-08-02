Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of August 5-9

Things are heating up in Salem. If you want to look ahead or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 5-9.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of August 5, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 5

"Chad and Jack rescue a familiar face. Marlena worries about John. Stephanie, dealing with her pain over Everett is comforted by Kayla. Brady and Alex commiserate over Theresa."

Tuesday, August 6

"Alex and Stephanie learn they’ll be neighbors again. Paulina questions Jada about who is suspected in Rafe’s stabbing. Gabi vents to Stefan. Connie is determined to avenge Li’s death."

Wednesday, August 7

"Brady and Fiona agree to keep a secret. Xander and Sarah tie the knot. Kate and Abe make Leo an offer. Bonnie reunites with Hattie."

Thursday, August 8

"Andrew gives advice to Paul. Tate gets caught by Brady in Salem. Chad and Jack catch a woman eavesdropping on their conversation. Holly demands some answers from Sophia."

Friday, August 9

"Guilt-ridden Stefan contemplates telling Gabi the truth about Ava. Johnny and Chanel have an awkward encounter with Connie. Jada opens up to Paulina about Everett. Stephanie tries to help Alex move on from Theresa."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of July 29, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 29

"Eric and Nicole have heartfelt goodbyes with loved ones before leaving Salem. Abe turns to Kayla and Marlena with a job offer. Holly and Tate try to figure out their next move. Theresa gets an offer from Andrew."

Tuesday, July 30

"Paulina appoints Jada in a new role. Abe & Kate hold an open casting call for Body & Soul, which brings in a familiar face. Chanel and Johnny discuss their plans for the future. Jada probes Everett with questions about what really happened to Li and Rafe."

Wednesday, July 31

"Connie strikes again. Kristen tries to temper Ava’s paranoia. Leo phones an old friend. Stefan and Gabi decide to celebrate their anniversary."

Thursday, August 1

"Chad and Jack get a step closer in their search for Abigail. Gabi questions Stefan about his relationship with Ava. Connie toys with Ava. Stephanie shares a tender moment with Everett."

Friday, August 2

"Paul offers support to Marlena. Brady recovers from a drunken binge. Chad and Jack make a shocking discovery. Sarah advises Xander to mend things with his mom."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.