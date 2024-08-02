General Hospital spoilers: week of August 5-9

It's going to be another exciting week on General Hospital as we enter the first full week of August in Port Charles. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 5-9.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 5, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 5

"Dante voices is suspicions. Ava is in the hot seat. Molly has harsh words for Sonny. Dex consoles Josslyn. Natalia offers an ear to Blaze."

Tuesday, August 6

"A loved one visits Sonny in his time of need. Anna makes an arrest. Kristina’s family prays for a miracle. Jason pays a visit to Carly. Kevin and Laura have cause to celebrate."

Wednesday, August 7

"Josslyn confides in Carly. Jason rushes to the hospital. Ava has new cause for concern. Portia is hopeful. Trina reiterates her loyalty."

Thursday, August 8

"Trina confronts Heather. Alexis shoots Scott down. Anna has a warning for John. Felicia offers her support. Jason gives Ava a scare."

Friday, August 9

"Heather confides in Elizabeth. Laura and Portia hash things out. Michael seeks Willow’s help. Nina comes up with a plan. A request leaves Sonny reeling."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of July 29, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 29: "Dante pleads with Sonny. Carly receives an offer. Jason visits the PCPD. TJ is flummoxed. Alexis addresses an important matter with Kristina."

Tuesday, July 30: "Carly has her day in court. Things get heated between Sonny and John. Anna makes a shocking discovery. Nina is grateful to Willow. Alexis counsels Molly."

Wednesday, July 31: "Sonny won’t listen to reason. Anna shares a theory with Jason. Ava gets bad news. Kristina and Molly hash things out. John makes an offer."

Thursday, August 1: "Alexis is put on the spot. Molly confides in Sam. Brook Lynn makes a pitch to Blaze. Sonny lashes out. Kristina is on the warpath. Trina gets an eyeful."

Friday, August 2: "Josslyn leaps to action. Dante makes an arrest. TJ gets alarming news. Sonny alienates a friend. A medical crisis devastates a family."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.