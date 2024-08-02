The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of August 5-9

Things are heating up in Genoa City this week, and that means there's a lot coming up on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at all of the tantalizing and thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 5-9.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 5 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 5

"Jack romances Diane, Daniel and Heather worry about Lucy, and Phyllis loses patience with Sharon."

Tuesday, August 6

"Victor and Nikki settle unfinished business with Lily and Nate, Cameron haunts Sharon, and Sally remembers a painful moment from her past."

Wednesday, August 7

"Jack tries to repair the rift between Kyle and Summer, Adam comforts Sally, and Lily second guesses her alliance with Billy."

Thursday, August 8

"Chelsea and Adam bring Connor home, Claire causes problems for Kyle and Summer, and Billy switches gears with Lily."

Friday, August 9

"Victor pulls some strings to help Summer and Phyllis pushes Diane’s buttons."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 29 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 29: "Billy and Sally compare notes, Sharon and Daniel receive a painful reminder of their past, and Adam and Chelsea receive promising news."

Tuesday, July 30: "Adam and Chelsea work on their cover stories, Diane checks Audra, and Jack loses patience with Kyle."

Wednesday, July 31: "Victor puts his plan in motion to acquire Chancellor , Sharon makes a confession to Nick, and Devon tests Lily’s loyalty."

Thursday, August 1: "Billy crosses the line with Lily, Devon plays his cards close to the vest, and Chance helps Summer with an important decision."

Friday, August 2: "Victor and Nikki conspire against Billy, and Sharon has a rude awakening."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.