The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of April 28-May 2:

It's all about relationships this week on The Bold and the Beautiful. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for April 28-May 2.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 28, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 28:

"Fuel gets added to the fire when Steffy and Taylor learn who the showstopper was truly meant for; Katie catches a glimpse of Daphne kissing Carter."

Tuesday, April 29:

"Ridge confronts Eric over the stunt he pulled with Brooke; Katie demands the truth from Daphne after having eavesdropped on her and Zende."

Wednesday, April 30:

"Ridge is torn by Eric’s words and Brooke’s actions; Daphne doesn’t stand a chance when Katie fiercely protects Carter."

Thursday, May 1:

"Hope gets suspicious of Liam’s new living arrangement; Will congratulates Electra on her newfound happiness and success."

Friday, May 2:

"Liam encourages Hope to give Carter another chance."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 21 below, courtesy of IMDB:

Monday, April 21

"The FC Fashion show begins; Backstage, Taylor and Brooke argue over seating arrangements which leads to a big argument."

Tuesday, April 22

"Taylor and Brooke's argument escalates and they get accidentally locked together in a storage room; Brooke says it was Taylor's fault and Taylor says she did not do it intentionally."

Wednesday, April 23

"Steffy tells Finn she is worried how to break the news of Liam's terminal diagnosis to him; The emotions of the situation takes a toll on Steffy."

Thursday, April 24

"Steffy realizes she has to be the one to tell Liam about his inoperable brain tumor; Liam is in shock when he hears the news and refuses to accept his death sentence."

Friday, April 25

"Liam struggles with his diagnosis and is going to fight and find options for treatment; Ridge has a confrontation with Taylor and Brooke about their struggles during the fashion show."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.