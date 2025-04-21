The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of April 21-25: Liam gets the news

A fight, a fashion show and bearing horrible news. There's a little bit of everything this week on The Bold and the Beautiful. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for April 21-25.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 21, courtesy of IMDB:

Monday, April 21

"The FC Fashion show begins; Backstage, Taylor and Brooke argue over seating arrangements which leads to a big argument."

Tuesday, April 22

"Taylor and Brooke's argument escalates and they get accidentally locked together in a storage room; Brooke says it was Taylor's fault and Taylor says she did not do it intentionally."

Wednesday, April 23

"Steffy tells Finn she is worried how to break the news of Liam's terminal diagnosis to him; The emotions of the situation takes a toll on Steffy."

Thursday, April 24

"Steffy realizes she has to be the one to tell Liam about his inoperable brain tumor; Liam is in shock when he hears the news and refuses to accept his death sentence."

Friday, April 25

"Liam struggles with his diagnosis and is going to fight and find options for treatment; Ridge has a confrontation with Taylor and Brooke about their struggles during the fashion show."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 14 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 14

"Carter reassures Brooke over their lost loves. Sheila pushes Poppy over the edge. Luna disguises herself as a delivery person to see Will."

Tuesday, April 15

"Will finally rids himself of Luna. Electra confides in her Aunt Ivy about her dilemma with Will. Brooke erupts when she overhears Daphne’s plea to Carter."

Wednesday, April 16

"Bridget surprises Liam by saying she is working on his behalf. Luna tells Sheila she will not give up on getting Will to be her own. Deacon advises Hope on relationships based on her past."

Thursday, April 17

"Li reminds Finn that, father or not, he is to stay far away from Luna Nozawa. Steffy and Liam express their joy at being Kelly’s parents."

Friday, April 18

"Liam becomes determined to take Kelly to her dance despite Bridget and Grace’s objections. Kelly confides in Steffy that she wishes Liam would be at her dance more than anything."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.