The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of April 14-18: Daddy-Daughter dance?
There's some shocking news about Liam's condition while Steffy is forced to tell Kelly her father isn't going to the dance.
Liam (Scott Clifton) isn't out of danger but he's determined to fight for his daughters. And, speaking of fighting, Luna (Lisa Yamada) is willing to do anything to make sure Will (Crew Morrow) is hers. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for April 14-18.
Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 14, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, April 14
"Carter reassures Brooke over their lost loves. Sheila pushes Poppy over the edge. Luna disguises herself as a delivery person to see Will."
Tuesday, April 15
"Will finally rids himself of Luna. Electra confides in her Aunt Ivy about her dilemma with Will. Brooke erupts when she overhears Daphne’s plea to Carter."
Wednesday, April 16
"Bridget surprises Liam by saying she is working on his behalf. Luna tells Sheila she will not give up on getting Will to be her own. Deacon advises Hope on relationships based on her past."
Thursday, April 17
"Li reminds Finn that, father or not, he is to stay far away from Luna Nozawa. Steffy and Liam express their joy at being Kelly’s parents."
Friday, April 19
"Liam becomes determined to take Kelly to her dance despite Bridget and Grace’s objections. Kelly confides in Steffy that she wishes Liam would be at her dance more than anything."
You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 7 below:
Monday, April 7
"Steffy worries about Liam after his accident."
Tuesday, April 8
"The argument between Deacon and Carter comes to blows."
Wednesday, April 9
"Finn confronts Bill about getting Luna out of jail. Sheila accepts Luna as her granddaughter."
Thursday, April 10
"Grace and Finn discuss Liam's medical condition. Daphne attempts to persuade Carter that his relationship with Hope is over and that he should move on.."
Friday, April 11
"Taylor finds Brooke in a state of seduction, clearly meant for Ridge. Electra and Will discuss the next steps in their relationship as Sheila and Luna plot against them."
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
