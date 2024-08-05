The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 5, 2024: Brooke's Bedroom launches

Luna presses Poppy for answers as Brooke’s Bedroom launches from Monte Carlo in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 5, 2024.

We kick off the week in Monte Carlo, where Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) look out over the harbor at all of the superyachts. He points out the boat he should have bought. He’s excited about the launch of the line. Marcel walks up and tells them that the Prince is a big fan of hers.

Hope (Annika Noelle) says it’s a big day for the company. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) talk about her not being in Monaco and she still can’t believe that she left her passport behind. She’s also upset about the challenging time at Forrester Creations, due in part from the "drain" from Hope to the Future. Steffy hopes Brooke’s line can turn the company around.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) asks her mother if she killed Tom Starr. Poppy (Romy Park) can only look at her daughter in disbelief. Luna wants to know the truth, asking her mother if she killed Tom to save their new lives with Bill.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Zende (Delon De Metz) can’t believe Steffy didn’t make it to Monaco. They’re all excited to watch the product line drop. Finn had to run to the hospital but he promised to be back for the launch. She tells them that after the event she wants to meet about Hope for the Future.

Hope is in the design office thinking about Steffy’s words about her line. She gets another headache and manifests Finn there to help get rid of them. He’s not really there, of course, but she’s deep in her fantasies.

Things are about to get underway in Monaco. Ridge gives Brooke a little encouragement and soon she’s ready to go. "I can do this," she says. "Of course you can," he agrees, giving her a squeeze.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Poppy insists that Luna is Bill’s daughter, not Tom’s. Luna can’t understand why Poppy is being evasive about her big question. Did she kill Tom?

Zende says that he and RJ have been working hard, but Carter and Steffy say that the line is suffering. Zende asks for more time, but Steffy can’t promise anything. Steffy says that Brooke’s launch needs to be "astronomically successful." She looks at her watch and wonders where Finn is.

Imaginary Finn, in the meantime, is giving Hope a very sensual massage with his magic hands. She’s totally caught up in her fantasy, telling him "don’t stop" as they share a passionate kiss. Katie (Heather Tom) walks in and tells Hope that the line is about to drop. She sees how flushed Hope is and asks if she’s ok.

Tanner Novlan in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Marcel introduces Brooke and Ridge to the fashion summit. Ridge takes the stage and welcomes everyone. He tells the story of the first time he went to Monte Carlo with his parents when he was ten, and he never imagined being there with the woman he loves so much. He introduces Brooke to the crowd, calling her "forever beautiful, forever sex, forever Logan."

Poppy insists that she’d never kill anyone. Luna asks what she’s supposed to think after finding the letters. Poppy reminds her that they did a paternity test and she’s Bill’s daughter. Luna is scared that she’s found Tom’s backpack and wonders if her mother eliminated a problem to keep their lives going.

The whole group arrives in the office to watch the launch. Katie announces that Will is back in town. She also praises Zende’s social media work, saying they wouldn’t be there without him. Katie knows the day will be a huge success because the whole world knows her sister. Steffy doesn’t look so convinced.

Brooke thanks Ridge for his help and his belief in her. She’s thrilled to announce that Brooke’s Bedroom is back, and she’s the model. She says that everyone needs to embrace the changes in their lives as they get older. Everyone is bold and beautiful. She announces the video drop and it goes live. The air is full of chimes as phones go off with the drop.

Poppy turns away from Luna, who hates questioning her mother but now she has to. Luna wants to know if she was protecting her from Tom Starr. She wants Poppy to explain how Tom’s backpack got to their apartment. Luna knows about her mother’s history with drugs and even Katie said that there could be a connection. Poppy insists that she didn’t have anything to do with the deaths, and she begs Luna to keep this between them. It has to stay their secret. Remember how well that worked out last time?

The video is live and everyone in the office is excited to see Brooke break the internet. We get to see the video and Brooke looks amazing. After an introduction, it breaks into a fashion show with Brooke as the model. Everyone looks excited save for Steffy, who isn’t convinced.

The buzz is great in Monaco, but Brooke isn’t sure that people will see it. Ridge says that he wants to celebrate with her. He considers himself lucky to have her. As they kiss, someone watches from the bushes.