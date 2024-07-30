The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 30, 2024: Poppy's revelation

Ridge, Brooke and Steffy head to Monte Carlo as Poppy makes a big revelation in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 30, 2024.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is talking to Zende (Delon De Metz) with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Zende has everything ready after the photo shoot. He offers to go to Monte Carlo but Steffy says they're already travelling with too many people.

Hope (Annika Noelle) knows her mother is excited about the trip. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) loves Monaco, but Hope feels bad that Steffy will be there, too.

Bill (Don Diamont) kisses Poppy (Romy Park), trying to convince her that no one will separate them. He says she doesn't have to worry about anything anymore. But Poppy reveals Katie (Heather Tom) doesn't like her or trust her, and it's more than the fact she's Bill's ex. Bill sighs, knowing where this is going.

Katie is doing some research on old festivals and finds Tom Starr (Clint Howard) performed on the same night Luna was supposedly conceived. She thinks back to when she asked Poppy about the paternity test. Back in the present, Katie realizes that Tom is dead due to drugs, and Poppy has a past with drugs. "Who are you, Poppy Nozawa?" she wonders.

Back at Forrester Creations, the whole group looks at Brooke's photos from the photoshoot. Ridge can't wait to see Brooke take Monaco by storm. Hope smiles as Steffy looks even more uncomfortable.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) is in her office when Katie comes in. She has more questions about Poppy and she needs Li to confirm it. She blurts out a question about Poppy taking drugs.

Poppy says that Katie is "a problem" and that she mentioned Tom's death. Bill is caught off guard by this revelation.

Zende hopes everyone has a great trip. Ridge says they can't be late leaving because the Prince of Monaco will be there to greet them. Steffy is going to follow behind them. Brooke says goodbye to Hope and then they leave. Hope asks Steffy how she feels about Brooke going on the trip.

Li says Poppy was taking drugs in the past but isn't anymore. Katie wants to know if she was taking them when Tom and Hollis died.

Bill is trying to understand what happened with Katie and what Poppy is trying to say. Poppy explains that Tom was at the music festival where she met Bill. She starts crying as she prepares to tell Bill some big news that could change everything.

Hope can tell how much Steffy is dreading the trip. Steffy says she'd been looking forward to the trip with her father. Hope suggests that she give Ridge and Brooke their time alone.

At the airport, Ridge greets the pilot, Deuce (guest star Tom Arnold). Brooke wants to get a snuggle in during the flight. Deuce is a stickler for the schedule, noting that they have to make a particular landing window in France, so he hopes Steffy gets there on time.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Katie says Poppy was a fan of Tom's music, and he was at the festival where Poppy met Bill. It's also where she probably got started on her "special mints." Li rolls her eyes and laments how Poppy lived her life. When she mentions the deaths, Li asks why Katie is trying to connect them to Poppy.

Bill is desperate to know what Poppy is talking about. She admits she knew Tom. When she lived in the Bay Area, she briefly dated him. Tom felt more for her than she did for him and she always returned his letters to him. Bill is struggling to follow her. She eventually says Tom claimed to be Luna's father.

Ridge is working on the plane while Brooke sips a drink. She complains that Ridge has been working way too much, but he says he can't stop sketching. Brooke thinks he needs to relax and he promises to relax once they get in the air. He sees the time and wonders where Steffy could be.

At Forrester Creations, Steffy says this isn't a honeymoon for their parents. Steffy gathers her belongings and leaves Hope alone in the office. That's when Hope spots Steffy's passport. She runs after Steffy, trying to give her the passport, but Steffy doesn't want to hear it and pushes the button for the elevator doors to close.

Li can tell what Katie is getting at with her questions about Tom and Hollis. She wants to know if there's a connection between their deaths and her sister. Katie wants to know if it's a possibility.

Poppy knows Bill didn't expect to hear this. He can't understand why she's only just telling him this now. He's upset that there was a possibility that Tom could have been Luna's father and she didn't say anything about it.

Brooke points out that they can't be late. Ridge sends Steffy a text. They're on a tight schedule. Steffy is outside at the gate and goes to grab her passport when she realizes she doesn't have it. Deuce suggests she should check her pockets, but the passport is nowhere to be found.

Back in the office, Hope sets the passport on the desk and says Steffy won't be going to Monte Carlo after all.