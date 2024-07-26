The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 25, 2024: Ridge defends Brooke

Ridge has to defend Brooke when Steffy finds out about the Monte Carlo trip in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 25, 2024.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Hope (Annika Noelle) tells Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) how happy she is that she’s going to be the face of Brooke’s Bedroom. She hopes that her mother doesn’t allow Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to get in her way.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) tells Steffy not to forget how short life is. Steffy doesn’t want to be surrounded by Logans. Ridge says Brooke is his “person” and that the Logans and Forresters are a big family. He points out that Steffy’s grandmother and Brooke were great friends in the end. He wants Steffy to come on board with his plan, because he’s moving forward with it no matter what. But when he reveals that Brooke is coming to Monte Carlo, Steffy can’t help but react in shock.

Poppy (Romy Park) is pacing furiously while Luna (Lisa Yamada) tries to get her to calm down and not let Katie (Heather Tom) get in her way. If Katie can’t handle them being in Bill’s life, it’s her problem, Luna says. Luna says that Bill (Don Diamont) has welcomed them with open arms. Bill walks in and says he loves their life, too, and no one is going to get in the way.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) wonders if Katie is saying that she didn’t administer the paternity test properly. Li doesn’t look happy that the results are being questioned.

Poppy apologizes to Bill for being dramatic, but he tells her it’s ok. They don’t have any secrets. Poppy smiles, but then she looks away.

Li wants to know what Katie means. Katie says that she’s wondering if the test could be incorrect somehow. She admits that she thinks Poppy is hiding something. Li insists that Bill is Luna’s father.

Hope says that if Steffy isn’t thrilled about the bedroom line, it’s her problem. For now, they should focus on the show. Brooke thinks Ridge just likes her trying on the lingerie, which makes Hope cringe playfully. Hope thinks the trip could be a romantic getaway, so long as Steffy doesn’t get in the way.

Steffy is stunned that Brooke is going to Monte Carlo. It was supposed to be their trip.

Poppy doesn’t want to be insecure, but Bill reassures her that everything is good. He’s so thrilled to have a daughter, especially one like Luna. Now that she’s in his life, he doesn’t want to let her go.

Katie asks Li if she administered the paternity test so that Poppy wouldn’t alter the results. Li cares about her niece but would never fake the results. This doesn’t sit well with Katie, who looks uncertain.

Steffy was really looking forward to the trip. Ridge says that they’re still going together but now there’s one additional person. Steffy worries that their company is more than lingerie. Ridge counters that Brooke is the right person to be the line’s spokesperson because it’s so much more than lingerie.

Poppy says that Bill has changed her life; she has always been so protective of Luna and it’s hard for her to share her daughter with anyone. Luna gives Bill a hug and says she’s so glad he’s her father.

Heather Tom in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Li can’t imagine seeing Bill with another woman. Katie says it’s not about that, rather she’s getting a “territorial vibe” from Poppy. That’s why Katie suspects that something is going on. Li admits that Poppy always has something going on, but in this case the test results are accurate.

Hope wishes Brooke could get some alone time together, but Steffy will be there, too. Hope asks her mother not to let Brooke get in the way.

Ridge asks Steffy to give Brooke a chance. He points out that he had to convince Brooke to do all of these things because she didn’t want to do them, and if Steffy is going to be upset with anyone about his marriage to Taylor, it’s him. He’s the one who chose Brooke over his wife. Steffy agrees to support him, but she asks for Brooke not to go to Monte Carlo. Ridge says she’s the best person to go to Monte Carlo. He pulls Steffy in for a hug, telling her he loves her.

Once they’re alone, Bill sits Poppy down and says his “Spencey senses” have been tingling. Poppy admits that she had an interaction with Katie, who questioned her integrity. It’s hard enough with Li, but she can’t have Katie doing it too. Bill assures her that Katie is “harmless.”

Alone, Katie sits at her computer and says she’s going to find out what Poppy is hiding.

Ridge gives Brooke a long kiss and credits the lingerie. In fact, he says he needs her to put it on again so he can make some adjustments, but she sees through his game. Brooke admits that she loves how she feels with his support, but she’s worried about coming between Ridge and Steffy.

Hope walks into the CEO office, where Steffy says it’s not a good time. Undeterred, Hope asks if Steffy’s bad mood has to do with Brooke. She points out that Brooke deserves this opportunity. Steffy isn’t convinced, upset that this was supposed to be a trip with her father. Hope sympathizes, but she thinks that they need to be supportive. Steffy will never support Brooke, ever.