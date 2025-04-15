The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 15, 2025: Brooke thinks about leaving

Brooke thinks about the future in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 15, 2025.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is busy at work, but she’s thinking about what Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) said about how they will get their loved ones back.

Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) tells Carter he’s too handsome to be so stressed. He needs to move on and forget about Hope.

Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) asks Electra (Laneya Grace) what’s wrong. She was hoping Will (Crew Morrow) would have texted her, but he hasn’t. Electra hopes he knows how much she loves him, even though she knows he must be frustrated by their physical relationship.

Will tells Luna (Lisa Yamada) that he’s not falling for her. She asks if he’s into what she’s wearing, but he clearly isn’t.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) tells Poppy (Romy Park) she made a huge mistake by “assaulting” her in her own restaurant. Poppy retorts that Sheila called her a drug addict, but Sheila says if she lifts another finger toward her, she’ll regret it.

Ivy agrees that if they’re truly committed to each other, there’s plenty of time to take things to the next level. Electra worries because so many people would throw themselves at him.

Luna gets closer to Will and asks if he likes what he sees. He can barely look at her.

Poppy says she’s not afraid of Sheila, and she reminds her that she’s barely out of prison. When Poppy says Sheila is “crazy as Luna,” Sheila grabs her and warns her not to say another word about her.

Daphne tells Carter that he’s free and he could let go of the past to “grab” his future.

Katie (Heather Tom) finds Brooke in the design office, and Brooke tells her she’s been thinking about all the ways she messed things up with Ridge. She hopes things will go back to the way they were.

Ivy is so proud of Electra for how she’s handling things with Will. Electra says she doesn’t want to rush things because she’s enjoying where they are. Ivy knows these are reasons Will is in love with her.

Luna offers to take more off, but Will tells her she needs to go. She’s shocked, but she persists in flirting. She tells him she will be there when he gets bored with Electra, but he tells her to take the pizza and go.

Poppy says she’s heard so much about Sheila, and when Sheila says Poppy is the “slut” Poppy slaps her. Sheila lunges at her.

Katie doesn’t love how Ridge has handled things, but she knows it must be hard for Brooke to come to work and see him here. Brooke says she had a good talk with Carter and he made her feel hopeful, not only about her relationship with Ridge, but with his chances of being with Hope.

Lawrence Saint-Victor in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Carter tells Daphne that he doesn’t regret being with Hope. Daphne says Hope was the one who steered him in the wrong direction, and she wants to know if he’s really still in love with her.

Ivy says Electra knows her worth, and if Will is the right guy, he’ll wait for her to be ready. Electra thinks Will is antsy, but Ivy reminds her that he might be trying to give her space. Ivy says she thinks that when the time comes, it’s going to be all the more special for them. Electra says she just hopes another woman doesn't get in the way.

Luna tries to get Will to help her with her costume, but he won’t touch her. He tells her to take the pizza with her and not to come around anymore. He also tells her to stay away from Electra. She tosses the pizza to the side and smirks as she leaves.

Sheila and Poppy are engaged in a full-blown food fight, cake and breadsticks included. Poppy says Sheila can have Luna if she wants her, but stay away from her. After Poppy storms out, Sheila scoops up some cake with her hand and eats it, smiling.

Daphne says she was going to return to Paris, but she’s staying there for him. She asks him whether she should stay or go.

Katie says Carter and Hope have been serious for a long time, but Brooke points out Hope was upset. Katie would like to think Hope will be able to give Carter a second chance. Brooke says she’s thinking about how it would be if she weren’t at Forrester Creations. There’s always an obstacle, from Steffy to Ridge to Taylor and more. Katie says she needs to figure out what she wants and stick with it.

Electra finds Will in the office and kisses him. She says her day just got so much better, and he says she has no idea. She wants to know if he knows how much she cares about it. He tells her that their least favorite person was just there, dressed as a fake delivery guy.

Luna asks Sheila what happened. Sheila dismisses the question and asks how it all went down. Luna says “the way” Will threw her out gives her hope for the future.

Katie knows it’s so hard for Brooke with the Forresters there all the time. Brooke wonders if she’s just a co-worker or a friend with Ridge. She wishes he would get rid of his grudge so they can move on with their lives. She knows Steffy and Taylor will never accept her, but Katie doesn’t think that matters. Brooke says things aren’t the same without Hope being there, and Katie agrees. Brooke is happy to know Carter is fighting for her, and she’s not going to let anyone hurt Hope ever again. Brooke walks out of the office.

Brooke walks to the CEO's office and finds Carter pushing Daphne away and walking out. As soon as he leaves, Brooke walks in and tells Daphne to stay away from Carter. Daphne says Hope threw Carter away like he’s nothing, but Brooke says Hope was the reason Daphne is there. She’s not going to allow Daphne to come between Carter and Hope.