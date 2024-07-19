The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of July 22-26: who is Poppy, really?

Is Sheila the murderer? Is Luna really Bill's daughter? Who is Poppy, really? All these questions will be explored in the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful. Take a look at what's coming up in The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 22-26.

It was a very busy week in LA after Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) was arrested for the murders of Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers) and Tom (Clint Howard). But is she the murderer everyone says she is? That's the big question this week. We're also going to see Katie (Heather Tom) questioning Luna's (Lisa Yamada) paternity test, which could stir up trouble for Poppy (Romy Park).

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 22, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 22

"Hope is with Finn when he receives news about Sheila. Liam and Steffy stand firm in their belief that Sheila is a murderess."

Tuesday, July 23

"Finn stuns Steffy with his thoughts on Sheila’s innocence. Poppy eavesdrops as Katie questions Bill about his relationship with her."

Wednesday, July 24

"Steffy’s ire rises when she learns Brooke will be the face of the Brooke’s Bedroom relaunch. Bill asks Li for a personal favor. Katie questions the accuracy of Luna’s paternity test."

Thursday, July 25

"Brooke and Hope worry about Steffy furthering the Logan/Forrester feud. Katie makes it her mission to find out about Poppy’s past. Steffy allows past hurts to surface when speaking with Ridge."

Friday, June 26

"Poppy gets agitated when Katie turns up the heat. The Brooke’s Bedroom photo shoot begins."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 15, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 15

"Li and Finn are stunned by the results of Hollis’ autopsy."

Tuesday, July 16

"Li and Finn’s revelation to Steffy leads to a shocking accusation; Deacon worries if the sudden death of two employees is more than a coincidence."

Wednesday, July 17

"A crucial clue goes missing, causing Deputy Chief Baker to take Sheila in for questioning."

Thursday, July 18

"Steffy and Finn are unified in their love and devotion to each other; Brooke worries that Hope’s infatuation with Finn will interfere with his and Steffy’s marriage."

Friday, July 19

"Finn warns Liam to stay in his lane concerning Steffy; Steffy sets boundaries for Hope regarding her fashion line and Finn."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.