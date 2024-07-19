The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of July 22-26

There's a lot coming up on The Young and the Restless in the upcoming week as July continues to bring the heat. Let's take a look at all of the tantalizing and thrilling stories coming to Genoa City this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 22-26.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 22-26 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 22

"Jack and Nikki argue about Diane, Phyllis gives Heather a reality check, and Chelsea is overwhelmed with guilt."

Tuesday, July 23

"Victor announces a new role for Nikki within his empire, Adam considers coming clean, and Nick worries about Sharon’s state of mind."

Wednesday, July 24

"Victor vows to protect Katherine’s legacy, Victoria interrogates Adam, and Devon catches Abby off guard."

Thursday, July 25

"Devon seeks Victor’s counsel, Summer plays hardball with Kyle, and Traci takes a big step with Alan."

Friday, July 26

"Kyle puts Claire in a precarious position, Lily stands her ground with Billy, and Victoria second guesses returning to Newman."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 15 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 15: "Victor gives Billy an ultimatum, Mariah and Nick discuss their concerns about Sharon, and Claire finds herself in a power struggle with Summer."

Tuesday, July 16: "Victor reveals a new game plan to his family, Jack and Diane make a tough decision about Kyle, and Nate sets ground rules with Audra."

Wednesday, July 17: "Summer takes a page from Phyllis’s book, Adam and Chelsea fight their attraction, and Heather shares unexpected news with Daniel."

Thursday, July 18: "Victor drives a hard bargain with Adam, Nick and Phyllis share a difference of opinion about Summer’s actions, and Nikki stands her ground at the office."

Friday, July 19: "Nick finds himself caught between Phyllis and Sharon, Chelsea covers her tracks with Billy, and Victoria encourages Claire to travel outside of her comfort zone."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.