Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of July 22-26

Summer is heating up and things are hot in Salem this week. If you want to look ahead or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of July 22-26.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of July 22, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 22

"A surprise guest crashes the double wedding. Brady and Ava commiserate over their breakups. Theresa’s worst fear has come to life. Alex’s life takes a dramatic turn."

Tuesday, July 23

"Jada has a strange encounter with Everett. Stefan reconciles with Gabi. Kristen puts Ava in an uncomfortable position. Connie makes some adjustments."

Wednesday, July 24

"Gabi catches Connie with Rafe. Kate gives Abe good and bad news about Body & Soul. Everett fails to win over Marlena and Kayla. He also arouses suspicion from Stephanie and Jada."

Thursday, July 25

"After spending time with Tate, Holly receives life-changing news from Nicole. The gloves are off as Eric and EJ battle over Nicole. Xander confronts Theresa for answers. Sarah tries to comfort a bitter Alex. Brady is stuck in another mess."

Friday, July 26

"A vulnerable Xander speaks to Maggie about his past with Victor. A remorseful Theresa surprises Brady and Alex. Holly asks Nicole not to disrupt her life. Alex and Justin reach a reconciliation."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of July 15, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 15

"Kate pitches an investment opportunity to Chad. Paulina is supportive of Abe’s new business venture. Stephanie suffers some heartbreak."

Tuesday, July 16

"Marlena excoriates EJ for taking Eric’s baby from him. Nicole rips into Leo for hiding the truth."

Wednesday, July 17

"Brady is shocked to learn that Alex and Theresa are getting married today. Johnny finds EJ stewing over Nicole. Nicole and Eric have an important discussion about their future."

Thursday, July 18

"Sophia threatens to end Tate and Holly’s summer plans. Alex is surprised by Justin’s kind gesture. Xander and Sarah are optimistic about their wedding."

Friday, July 19

"A double wedding begins. Xander gives Jack a gift. Justin and Alex exchange harsh words."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.