The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Poppy's hiding a dark past?

Does Poppy have some skeletons in her closet on The Bold and the Beautiful, and does Sheila know about them?

The Bold and the Beautiful pulled off a huge twist when it was revealed that Luna (Lisa Yamada) was the one who killed two men last summer. Until that point, she was garnering sympathy from viewers who saw that her mother’s flighty lifestyle kept her from knowing her father’s identity. For a while, it looked like Bill (Don Diamont) was her dad, but then it turned out to be Tom Starr (Clint Howard), and then he turned up dead.

It was Poppy's (Romy Park) flighty history as a parent and her penchant for dating men who could give her the lifestyle she wanted that was under scrutiny. Then we learned the truth, that Poppy slept with Finn (Tanner Novlan) and gave birth to Luna from their tryst, and all of a sudden Poppy’s history came back into question.

Now that the secret is out, it’s not surprising that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is furious with the woman she once considered to be a friend. Sheila is Finn’s mother, after all, and learning that Poppy slept with her barely-legal son isn’t what any mother — estranged or not — would ever want to hear.

During their heated confrontation in the April 14 episode , Sheila seemed to hint at more skeletons in Poppy’s closet. We have to imagine that, upon learning about Poppy’s history with Finn and the revelation that Luna is her granddaughter, Sheila has been doing some research. That’s why we think Sheila has found a few receipts of her own.

The big question, of course, is what did Sheila find? Perhaps she reached out through her nefarious networks and discovered some jail time. Or maybe Poppy has a history of walking away from men with more money than she arrived with, and there are a few men with stories to share. Or, better yet (for Sheila, anyway), maybe Poppy is more like her daughter than she cares to admit.

Poppy was quick to blame Sheila’s bloodline for Luna’s murderous ways, but we think it’s possible that Poppy has a few secrets of her own. Perhaps Luna learned the trick with the special mints from her mother, who possibly has a history of drugging men to get what she wants.

We don’t know what Poppy is hiding quite yet, but there’s no question Sheila is about to spill the tea and we can’t wait to see these two women — Finn’s mother and the mother of Finn’s child — in a face off…or a cake-off, as we’ve seen in the preview.