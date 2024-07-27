The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of July 29-August 2: Luna makes a discovery

The walls are starting to close in on Poppy as Katie searches for information about her past. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for July 29-August 2.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 29, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 29

"Brooke presses Hope to stop her infatuation with Finn; Katie pushes the limits in pursuit of the truth about Poppy; Zende is celebrated for his success with the Brooke’s Bedroom line."

Tuesday, July 30

"Bill learns a secret that Poppy has been keeping; Hope gloats when she realizes Steffy misstep."

Wednesday, July 31

"Hilarity ensures between Steffy and Captain Deuce Stevens when she holds up the flight to Monte Carlo because she cannot find her passport."

Thursday, August 1

"Luna lashes at Katie for the accusation she’s making against Poppy; Steffy quickly shuts down Hope’s giddiness over her misfortune; Father and son have a less-than-happy reunion when Will Spencer returns to Los Angeles unannounced."

Friday, August 2

"Luna makes a shocking discovery in Poppy’s apartment; Finn finds himself in an awkward situation with Hope and Steffy; Ridge and Brooke share in the glow of their undying love and the beautiful sites of Monte Carlo."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 22, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 22

"Hope is with Finn when he receives news about Sheila. Liam and Steffy stand firm in their belief that Sheila is a murderess."

Tuesday, July 23

"Finn stuns Steffy with his thoughts on Sheila’s innocence. Poppy eavesdrops as Katie questions Bill about his relationship with her."

Wednesday, July 24

"Steffy’s ire rises when she learns Brooke will be the face of the Brooke’s Bedroom relaunch. Bill asks Li for a personal favor. Katie questions the accuracy of Luna’s paternity test."

Thursday, July 25

"Brooke and Hope worry about Steffy furthering the Logan/Forrester feud. Katie makes it her mission to find out about Poppy’s past. Steffy allows past hurts to surface when speaking with Ridge."

Friday, July 26

"Poppy gets agitated when Katie turns up the heat. The Brooke’s Bedroom photo shoot begins."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.