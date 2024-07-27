The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of July 29-August 2

The calendar turns the page in Genoa City this week, and that means there's a lot coming up on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at all of the tantalizing and thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 29-August 2.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 29 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 29

"Billy and Sally compare notes, Sharon and Daniel receive a painful reminder of their past, and Adam and Chelsea receive promising news."

Tuesday, July 30

"Adam and Chelsea work on their cover stories, Diane checks Audra, and Jack loses patience with Kyle."

Wednesday, July 31

"Victor puts his plan in motion to acquire Chancellor , Sharon makes a confession to Nick, and Devon tests Lily’s loyalty."

Thursday, August 1

"Billy crosses the line with Lily, Devon plays his cards close to the vest, and Chance helps Summer with an important decision."

Friday, August 2

"Victor and Nikki conspire against Billy, and Sharon has a rude awakening."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 22 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 15: "Jack and Nikki argue about Diane, Phyllis gives Heather a reality check, and Chelsea is overwhelmed with guilt."

Tuesday, July 16: "Victor announces a new role for Nikki within his empire, Adam considers coming clean, and Nick worries about Sharon’s state of mind."

Wednesday, July 17: "Victor vows to protect Katherine’s legacy, Victoria interrogates Adam, and Devon catches Abby off guard."

Thursday, July 18: "Devon seeks Victor’s counsel, Summer plays hardball with Kyle, and Traci takes a big step with Alan."

Friday, July 19: "Kyle puts Claire in a precarious position, Lily stands her ground with Billy, and Victoria second guesses returning to Newman."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.