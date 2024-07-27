General Hospital spoilers: week of July 29-August 2

It's going to be another exciting week on General Hospital as the calendar turns to August in Port Charles. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of July 29-August 2.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of July 29, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 29

"Dante pleads with Sonny. Carly receives an offer. Jason visits the PCPD. TJ is flummoxed. Alexis addresses an important matter with Kristina."

Tuesday, July 30

"Carly has her day in court. Things get heated between Sonny and John. Anna makes a shocking discovery. Nina is grateful to Willow. Alexis counsels Molly."

Wednesday, July 31

"Sonny won’t listen to reason. Anna shares a theory with Jason. Ava gets bad news. Kristina and Molly hash things out. John makes an offer."

Thursday, August 1

"Alexis is put on the spot. Molly confides in Sam. Brook Lynn makes a pitch to Blaze. Sonny lashes out. Kristina is on the warpath. Trina gets an eyeful."

Friday, August 2

"Josslyn leaps to action. Dante makes an arrest. TJ gets alarming news. Sonny alienates a friend. A medical crisis devastates a family."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of July 22, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 22: "Laura seeks out Anna. Jason’s plans go awry. Ava and Scott strategize. Sonny makes a request of Michael. Diane issues a warning."

Tuesday, July 23: "Jason updates Anna. John puts pressure on Ava. Ned supports Tracy. Carly meets with Sonny. Kristina and Michael discuss family matters."

Wednesday, July 24: "Willow and Nina brainstorm. Kristina and Blaze meet the press. Anna faces off with John. Carly weighs her options. Jason reaches out to Danny."

Thursday, July 25: "John makes a bold move. Anna pursues a hunch. Willow wrestles with her guilt. TJ and Molly make a big decision."

Friday, July 26: "Jason receives a proposition. Nina drives a hard bargain. Diane seeks out Anna. Sonny is enraged. Kristina is caught off-guard."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.