Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of July 29-August 2

The calendar turns to August this week in Salem. If you want to look ahead or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of July 29-August 2.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of July 29, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 29

"Eric and Nicole have heartfelt goodbyes with loved ones before leaving Salem. Abe turns to Kayla and Marlena with a job offer. Holly and Tate try to figure out their next move. Theresa gets an offer from Andrew."

Tuesday, July 30

"Paulina appoints Jada in a new role. Abe & Kate hold an open casting call for Body & Soul, which brings in a familiar face. Chanel and Johnny discuss their plans for the future. Jada probes Everett with questions about what really happened to Li and Rafe."

Wednesday, July 31

"Connie strikes again. Kristen tries to temper Ava’s paranoia. Leo phones an old friend. Stefan and Gabi decide to celebrate their anniversary."

Thursday, August 1

"Chad and Jack get a step closer in their search for Abigail. Gabi questions Stefan about his relationship with Ava. Connie toys with Ava. Stephanie shares a tender moment with Everett."

Friday, August 2

"Paul offers support to Marlena. Brady recovers from a drunken binge. Chad and Jack make a shocking discovery. Sarah advises Xander to mend things with his mom."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of July 22, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 22

"A surprise guest crashes the double wedding. Brady and Ava commiserate over their breakups. Theresa’s worst fear has come to life. Alex’s life takes a dramatic turn."

Tuesday, July 23

"Jada has a strange encounter with Everett. Stefan reconciles with Gabi. Kristen puts Ava in an uncomfortable position. Connie makes some adjustments."

Wednesday, July 24

"Gabi catches Connie with Rafe. Kate gives Abe good and bad news about Body & Soul. Everett fails to win over Marlena and Kayla. He also arouses suspicion from Stephanie and Jada."

Thursday, July 25

"After spending time with Tate, Holly receives life-changing news from Nicole. The gloves are off as Eric and EJ battle over Nicole. Xander confronts Theresa for answers. Sarah tries to comfort a bitter Alex. Brady is stuck in another mess."

Friday, July 26

"A vulnerable Xander speaks to Maggie about his past with Victor. A remorseful Theresa surprises Brady and Alex. Holly asks Nicole not to disrupt her life. Alex and Justin reach a reconciliation."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.