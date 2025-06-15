The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of June 16-20: hey stranger!

After watching Finn (Tanner Novlan) interacting with Hayes, Luna (Lisa Yamada) is ready to take things to a whole new level to get her father's love. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is dreaming of Ridge's (Thorsten Kaye) love, but an old friend returns to LA and sweeps her off her feet. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for June 16-20.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 16, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 16:

"His unannounced arrival sets the stage for a charged encounter between Brooke and Nick. At the beach house, a silent observer hides in the shadows through a long lens."

Tuesday, June 17:

"Nick wastes no time in romancing Brooke. In an emotional heart-to-heart, Taylor and Ridge confront the truth about their love and the woman still between them."

Wednesday, June 18:

"Luna gives Hayes an unexpected gift. Nick pushes Ridge’s buttons."

Thursday, June 19:

"Steffy attempts to get Daphne back to Los Angeles, despite Hope’s objections. Brooke confesses Nick’s surprise visit and the kiss to Katie, who’s quick to form her own opinions."

Friday, June 20:

"Taylor and Brooke disagree when it comes to Ridge and Nick."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 9 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 9

"Sheila makes a plea to Poppy about Luna. Not knowing her treacherous plan, Remy unwittingly helps Luna."

Tuesday, June 10

"Luna thinks of Steffy as the only thing between her and her happiness. Remy is stunned when Luna confesses why she has a vendetta against Steffy."

Wednesday, June 11

"Luna’s energy shifts to malice when Finn holds his ground. Hope urges Liam to share his diagnosis with everyone."

Thursday, June 12

"Bill makes a confession to Li. Luna surprises Steffy in her own home."

Friday, June 13

"Hope comforts Brooke, who is now without Ridge, Hope or Beth. Steffy doesn’t realize that she is clearly in danger."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.