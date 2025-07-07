General Hospital spoilers: Who is after baby Daisy?

Since General Hospital’s Daisy was born, there have been a series of oddities surrounding her young life. First, there was the incident at the hospital when Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) was excited to reunite with her baby but was brought the wrong child. Sasha immediately noticed the error, and the nursing staff was quick to correct the "mistake."

Then there have been the weird occurrences around the Quartermaine mansion. For example, in one episode, Sasha clearly put Daisy in a yellow onesie, but moments later, when Sasha went to check on her daughter, she was wearing a red onesie. Additionally, someone has been lurking around Daisy’s nursery.

This all has us thinking Daisy may soon find herself in danger of being kidnapped. Given the mob war heating up between Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Sidwell (Carlo Rota), it’s easy to assume that Daisy will find herself a victim of the chaos and that Sidwell will orchestrate her kidnapping. While that could certainly prove to be the case, we have three other viable suspects besides Port Charles’ new dangerous villain.

Bonnie Burroughs, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

First up, there’s Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs). Sonny’s loathsome cousin may have some twisted motives to want to take Daisy.

After stealing Sasha’s money and having her committed to Ferncliff a while ago, Sonny warned his cousin to leave town and not return, or he’d have to take more of a permanent approach to ensure she stayed away from Port Charles. Gladys took Sonny up on his proposition to survive and left. However, it’s not hard to imagine that given her unceremonious departure, she’s developed a grudge against Sasha and Sonny.

Is it possible that Glady has been keeping tabs on Sasha and Sonny? Did Gladys learn that Sasha was pregnant and suffer a mental break, thinking about the baby Sasha lost with Brando (John William Wactor III)? Furthermore, in a twisted way, could Gladys see taking Daisy as a way to start over with a family? It should also be noted that with Daisy being Sonny’s grandchild, Gladys could also see kidnapping Daisy as retribution.

Next up on the suspect list is Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). After her breakdown in court when she lost custody of her two small children, we suspected that her character would take a dark turn, perhaps walking in the footsteps of Nina (Cynthia Watros), who once kidnapped Avery (Ava & Grace Scarola) after suffering from a break from reality. While in most recent scenes it seems as if Willow is more focused on reuniting with her son and daughter rather than kidnapping her ex-husband’s infant, we can’t rule out the possibility that Willow has a hidden agenda.

Chloe Lanier, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Our last suspect is none other than Nelle (Chloe Lanier), Willow’s “evil” twin sister. Although Nelle is believed to be dead, she is hardly the first person to come back from beyond the grave. Look at Jason (Steve Burton). And if Nelle is alive, she has plenty of reason to want to kidnap Daisy.

When alive, Michael proved successful in getting custody of Wiley (Viron Weaver) in a court battle against her, and Nelle was never the biggest fan of Sasha. Plus, Nelle can’t stand Carly (Laura Wright). Adding all of this to Nelle’s overall evil demeanor, Nelle would likely be happy to kidnap Daisy if that meant sticking it to Michael, Sasha and Carly.

Of course, these are just some theories we have about the future of the Daisy storyline. However, they're ones we have to consider as something appears to be on the horizon, as indicated by the following General Hospital preview clip for the week of July 7.

