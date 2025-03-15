General Hospital’s Sasha is going to regret taking money from Sidwell

I’m not sure what General Hospital’s Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) was thinking when she decided that taking money from Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota) was a better idea than taking money from Jason (Steve Burton) or any of the other people who offered her financial support. But I’m pretty sure she’s going to regret it.

Sidwell made a deal with Sasha to pay her $250,000 to talk Maxie (Kirsten Storms), Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and the rest of the ladies at Deception into giving serious consideration to the deal he offered them for the rare mineral they need for their new face cream. As someone who has pulled cons before and dealt with some shady people, like her mother, Sasha should know better than to believe someone like Sidwell.

The elephant in the room

Let’s start with the elephant in the room. Sidwell kidnapped Sasha, knowing she was pregnant, and held her captive as leverage against her mother. And then he also blew up the warehouse she was being held in, which could have killed her and the baby. Most people aren’t going to trust someone who kidnapped them and almost killed them to make good on a deal.

Sasha is naïve if she thinks that Sidwell won’t resort to violence again to get what he wants. He has already shown her what kind of man he is. It’s baffling that someone with her street sense would trust him to stand by his word and pay her that kind of money.

$250,000 is a good nest egg to have and it could definitely help her start a new life with her baby, but Sidwell isn’t a generous man. He wouldn’t pay that kind of money unless he expects something big in return.

What does Sidwell really want?

Jenz Sidwell has his hands in a lot of pies. He definitely doesn’t need to work with Deception, especially since other companies are already making offers to him. So why does Sidwell want to work with Deception so badly that he’s willing to pay Sasha a quarter of a million dollars to make it happen?

Maybe he wants a stake in Deception to give him legitimacy in Port Charles. Or maybe he wants to use Deception to launder dirty money from his off-book enterprises. It’s also possible that he wants to get a share of Deception because Sonny (Maurice Benard) was involved in funding the business.

Whatever his real motivation is, it’s something more than just wanting Sasha to say nice things about him. And in the future, he could put Sasha in a really awkward position if he asks for something bigger, or if it’s revealed that he bribed her to help him get his foot in the door at Deception.

Why not let the families help?

Sasha is once again being naïve if she thinks any of the families involved are going to let her raise that baby alone. Sasha’s baby is a Quartermaine, a Corinthos, a Spencer and related to the Scorpio clan too. There is no way any of those families are going to let Sasha run off with that baby. And all of them have offered financial support. So why would Sasha not take money from any of the wealthy families that her child belongs in and instead take money from the man who tried to kill her?

It’s possible that Sasha thinks taking money from any of the families would make things complicated because they want to have influence over her or have a say in how she raises the baby if they give her money. But Michael (Chad Duell) and Jason both offered money with no strings.

Sasha can’t have it both ways. If she’s going to stay in Port Charles then the families are going to be involved, it’s inescapable. Why not take their money if they are offering it? Even if family money comes with strings, it also comes with love and genuine concern for her and the baby. Sidwell’s money comes with obligations, and in the future that could be more of a problem than she thinks.

Sidwell could be dangerous

If it is revealed that Sasha took money from Sidwell to talk him up at Deception that could put a real strain on Sasha’s relationship with Maxie. She needs Maxie’s support and is going to need to lean on her once the baby comes. Doing business with Sidwell is a big risk that could cost Sasha her relationship with Maxie.

Sidwell has already shown that he’s not opposed to violence. He’s very cunning, and he plays the long game when it comes to getting what he wants. Now that Sasha’s taken his money what will he demand from her next? And what will he do to get it? Sidwell used the threat of hurting her to get her mother Holly (Emma Samms) to give him back his diamonds. Will he threaten Sasha’s child in the future to get what he wants?

As someone with a checkered past of her own, Sasha clearly thinks she can outsmart Sidwell, but it’s dangerous for her to take that chance. Now that she’s going to be a mother, Sasha needs to be more careful with her choices. The money that Sidwell offered gave her a little financial breathing room right now, but it could be something she regrets later on.