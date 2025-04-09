General Hospital spoilers: Jordan agrees to work with Sidwell, but there’s a catch?

There are a lot of secrets floating around on General Hospital these days, from Gio’s (Giovanni Mazza) true identity to Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Drew’s (Cameron Mathison) tawdry affair to Josslyn’s (Eden McCoy) new job with the WSB. However, one secret that remains the biggest mystery to viewers at home is Sidwell’s (Carlo Rota) plans for Port Charles.

When Sidwell first burst onto the scene, he was this violent criminal holding Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) and Isaiah (Sawandi Wilson) hostage in a prison, threatening to kill them. Then, after Sidwell was nearly killed thanks to Jason (Steve Burton) and Anna’s (Finola Hughes) rescue attempt, and Holly (Emma Samms) stole his diamonds, Sidwell arrived in Port Charles with a vengeance. He was furious about his stolen diamonds and violently took Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) hostage to get them back.

Fast forward a bit, and Sidwell pops back up again in Port Charles as this reformed business tycoon wanting to make a splash in town. He’s been pretending to be this changed man of piety, only wanting to make an honest living and a respectable reputation. However, no one really seems to be buying what he’s selling, other than maybe Lucy (Lynn Herring), who is probably just happy he purchased a home through her and is underwriting this year’s Nurses’ Ball.

Carlo Rota, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Now Jordan (Tanisha Harper) and Laura (Genie Francis) have been particularly skeptical about Sidwell and curious to know what he’s up to. Show clues hint that Jordan will soon get a job offer and have a plan she pitches to Laura. If we had to guess, we believe the offer will come courtesy of Sidwell, and Jordan will entertain accepting it as a way to get closer to him to figure out his true intentions.

We can’t say for sure what the job will be, but perhaps it’s a liaison position for Sidwell’s company, or maybe he’ll want Jordan to sit on a new charitable board in Port Charles. Whatever it could be, Sidwell likely just wants to develop a connection with the mayor’s office, as legitimacy is quite important to him these days.

However, if Jordan plans to accept a job working with Sidwell, she may be putting herself in grave danger. If Sidwell is still running a crime syndicate and he catches Jordan snooping, he may not hesitate to dispose of her. While she has years of experience in law enforcement on her side to help her in her off-the-books investigation and even aid her in violent situations, that all may not be enough to combat Sidwell’s forces.

But it would be rather interesting if Sidwell’s fall comes courtesy of Jordan rather than Anna, Jason or even Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors