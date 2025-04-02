General Hospital spoilers: The Nurses Ball exposes three bombshells that devastate Port Charles?

In the touching 62nd anniversary episode of General Hospital that aired on April 1, Lucy (Lynn Herring) made the announcement at the hospital dedication ceremony that the annual Nurses Ball is on the way. However, her announcement drew mixed reactions from the Port Charles residents as she noted the whole affair will be paid for by Sidwell (Carlo Rota).

Even without the volatile criminal-turned-businessman funding The Nurses Ball, the event has a legacy of big reveals and surprises. In fact, given the soiree tends to bring out all the chaos, you’d think the town’s residents would do their best to avoid it all together, but we digress. With the Nurses Ball in the near future and given its history, we can only assume that Port Charles is about to be rocked to its core. If we had to guess, three bombshell revelations may hit the fancy affair, truly shocking all those in attendance.

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

First, we can imagine the worst-kept secret finally making its official rounds in the town gossip at the ball. Of course, we’re talking about the fact that before Drew (Cameron Mathison) made it his mission to seduce Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) from Michael (Chad Duell), the congressman was sleeping with Nina (Cynthia Watros). Considering how many people know what happened, including Ned (Wally Kurth) and Tracy (Jane Elliot), we’re surprised that Willow is still in the dark. The Nurses Ball wouldn’t be the most appropriate time for Willow to find out her boyfriend was once bedding her mother, but boy would it be explosive.

Giovanni Mazza, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Another bombshell we can imagine dropping is the news that Gio (Giovanni Mazza) is the child that Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) had with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and gave up for adoption. Now this secret is a little more complex and is bound to rattle more people.

As of writing, Brook Lynn, her mother and grandmother, Cody (Dominic Zamprogna), Chase (Josh Swickard) and Lulu (Alexa Havins) are the only ones who know Brook Lynn had a baby with Dante, a fact he doesn’t even know. Everyone has agreed to keep this secret from him for his own sake, and the sake of the child. Of this bunch, only Lois (Rena Sofer) and Gloria (Ellen Travolta) know that the mystery child is, in fact, Gio. With all these moving parts, and considering Gio is a member of the Corinthos and Quartermaine families, all of this sordid truth coming to light would be like a seismic event in Port Charles.

Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

The final big reveal we can picture unfolding is a bit more nuanced. General Hospital viewers will recall that weeks ago, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) met with Sidwell at Wyndemere, and he showed her Helena’s (Constance Towers) infamous dagger. She touched it, putting her fingerprints on it, and he was careful not to leave his fingerprints on the weapon when he picked it up again.

Back then, we immediately suspected that Sidwell was planning to murder someone and frame Alexis for the crime. If we had to guess, Sidwell is planning to set up Alexis for the murder of Sonny (Maurice Benard), Jason (Steve Burton) or Drew. Both Sonny and Jason are his enemies, and we don’t doubt Sidwell is manipulating Drew for a nefarious purpose before he double-crosses him. If he can eliminate either of the three and frame Alexis for the crime, Sidwell may just do that. So it’s possible a murder (rather an attempted murder) occurs in Port Charles around the time of The Nurses Ball, and Alexis is dragged away in cuffs shortly thereafter.

While these are all theories at the moment, we can’t help but think The Nurses Ball this year won’t be such the happy affair.